ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Emirates D10 League Match - Apr 02, 2021

Abu Dhabi will be up against Fujairah in the 22nd Match of the Emirates D10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Abu Dhabi will be very disappointed with their performances so far this season. They're yet to register their first win of the season, having lost as many as five Emirates D10 League matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They will be eager to win this match and get their first win of the season.

Fujairah, on the other hand, are having a tremendous season so far, having won six of their seven matches. They are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table. They registered a massive 30-run victory over Dubai in their last Emirates D10 match. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match as well.

Squads to choose from

Abu Dhabi

Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammed, Osama Hassan, Waqas Gohar, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Kamran Atta (WK), Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (C), Adil Raza, Muhammad Muzammil, Utkarsh Srivastava, Mausif Khan, Abdul Malik and Raees Ahmed Ryan.

Fujairah

Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Fayaz Dongaroan, Zahoor Khan, Mujahid Amin, Ahmed Raza (C), Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Jiju Janardhan, Alishan Sharafu, Hamdan Tahir (WK), Muhammad Ayaz, Luqman Hazrat and Zahid Ali.

Predicted Playing-11s

Abu Dhabi

Yodhin Punja (C), Mazhar Bashir, Kamran Atta (WK), Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammed, Osama Hassan, Waqas Gohar, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Adil Raza.

Fujairah

Ahmed Raza (C), Waseem Muhammad, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Fayaz Dongaroan, Zahoor Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Sanchit Sharma, Jiju Janardhan.

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah, Match 22

Date: 2nd April 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. Batsmen will get full value for their shots. Pacers will also get some movement with the new ball. Two of the last three Emirates D10 League matches were won by the teams batting first. Hence, the team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Atta, Chirag Suri, Usman Khan, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Ali Abid, Luqman Hazrat, Muhammad Ayaz, Fayyaz Ahmed.

Captain: Waseem Muhammad. Vice-Captain: Ahmed Raza.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Atta, Usman Khan, Ahmed Raza, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammed Irfan Ayub, Jiju Janardhan, Waqas Gohar, Ali Abid, Luqman Hazrat, Fayyaz Ahmed, Zahoor Khan.

Captain: Ahmed Raza. Vice-Captain: Waseem Muhammad.