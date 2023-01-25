ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 16

The 16th match of the ILT20 2023 will see the Gulf Giants (GUL) take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, January 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction.

The Gulf Giants have been brilliant in ILT20, winning four out of their five matches so far. While their bowlers have impressed consistently, the Giants have relied on Chris Lynn and James Vince on the batting front.

The Knight Riders, meanwhile, are winless in five matches, unable to step up in crucial moments. While the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have done well, the Knight Riders will hope for the rest of the squad to step up in what is a must-win game for them.

All in all, an entertaining game is on the cards with two valuable points at stake in Dubai.

ABD vs GUL Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 16

The Gulf Giants and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will lock horns in the 16th match of the ILT20 2023 in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs GUL, ILT20 2023, Match 16

Date and Time: 24th January 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

ABD vs GUL pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 16

The pitch in Dubai is a great one to bat on, with the average first-innings total across the last three iLT20 matches reading 174. Pacers have ruled the roost, accounting for 29 out of 33 wickets in the last three matches. The powerplay phase will be key with the previous game seeing almost half of the wickets falling in the first six overs across both innings. Chasing is the norm at the Dubai International Stadium with dew bound to come into play.

Record in Dubai in ILT20 (Last 3 Matches)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 174

2nd-innings score: 169

ABD vs GUL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing 11

Kennar Lewis (wk), Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymond Reifer/Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Zawar Farid.

Gulf Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gulf Giants.

Gulf Giants probable playing 11

Rehan Ahmed, James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma and Richard Gleeson/Tom Helm.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kennar Lewis (49 T20 matches, 877 runs, SR: 125.10)

Kennar Lewis has been in woeful form in ILT20, unable to get going in the powerplay phase. Despite his batting woes, Lewis has a strike rate of 125.10 in T20 cricket and is capable of scoring quick runs. With Lewis due for a big score, he is a decent pick for your ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Lynn (3 matches, 116 runs, Average: 38.67)

Chris Lynn has been in decent form of late, scoring 116 runs in three ILT20 matches. He is averaging 38.67 in the tournament and has gotten off to starts in each of them. Given his rich vein of form in recent months, Lynn is a top pick for your ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 15.00)

David Wiese has been brilliant with his variations, picking up seven wickets in five matches. He has an ILT20 average of 15.00 with the ball and can score quick runs down the order as well. With Wiese likely to enjoy the conditions in Dubai, he can be backed with a place in your ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (5 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 26.40)

Sunil Narine has been the Knight Riders' best bowler this season with five wickets in five matches. Although his bowling average is slightly under-par, Narine is conceding just 6.60 runs per over in ILT20. With Narine scoring some runs down the order consistently as well, he is a must-have in your ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

ABD vs GUL match captain and vice-captain choices

James Vince

James Vince has been sensational for the Gulf Giants, scoring 229 runs in five matches, including three fifties. Vince is striking at 150.66 and has played spin and pace well this season. With Vince looking to shrug off a couple of sub-par performances of late, he is a top captaincy pick for your ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has had his moments in ILT20 so far, scoring 108 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 174.19. Although Russell has proven to be expensive with the ball, he has picked up wickets in recent matches. With Russell likely to play a major role with both the bat and ball, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats James Vince 229 runs in 5 matches Sunil Narine 5 wickets in 5 matches Andre Russell 108 runs in 5 matches Chris Lynn 116 runs in 3 matches Chris Jordan 10 wickets in 5 matches

ABD vs GUL match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 16

Chris Jordan has been impressive for the Giants in ILT20, picking up 10 wickets in five matches. He has also chipped in with valuable runs down the order and is a gun fielder. With Jordan known for taking wickets in the death, he could be a top pick for your ABD vs GUL Dream11 prediction team.

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Brandon King

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), David Wiese

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ABD vs GUL Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batters: Chris Lynn (vc), James Vince, Charith Asalanka, Brandon King

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, David Wiese

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara

