ABD vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Emirates D10 Tournament, Match 17

Abu Dhabi (ABD) will face Sharjah (SHA) in the 17th match of the Emirates D10 Tournament at Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman on Friday, May 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ABD vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.

Abu Dhabi have done extremely well in the tournament so far. They have won four of their five matches and are second in the table. Abu Dhabi have eight points under their belt and are high on morale.

Meanwhile, Sharjah are second from the bottom in the standings. They have won just one of their four games so far and have two points.

ABD vs SHA Match Details, Match 17

The Match 17 of the Emirates D10 Tournament will be played on May 26 at the Malek Cricket Ground 1 in Ajman. The match is set to commence at 4.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs SHA, Emirates D10 Tournament, Match 17

Date and Time: May 26, 2023, 4.30 pm IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ABD vs SHA Pitch Report

This is a high-scoring wicket and runs have been scored aplenty here. The boundaries are small which has made hitting big shots easier for the batters.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 114.67

Average second innings score: 104.33

ABD vs SHA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Abu Dhabi: W-L-W-W-W

Sharjah: L-W-L-L

ABD vs SHA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Abu Dhabi Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Abu Dhabi Probable Playing 11

Ali Abid (c), Irshad Hussain, Kamran Atta (wk), Kaseem Sajjad, Muhammad Mohsin, Abdul Muqtadar Babar, Osama Hassan Shah, Uzair Bacha, Zubair Khan, Zeeshan Ali, and Raja Akif.

Sharjah Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sharjah Probable Playing 11

Usman Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Junaid Shamsuddin, Muhammad Saghir Khan (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed (c), Qamar Awan, Karnal Zahid, Matiullah Khan, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hilal Afghan, and Taimoor Bhatti.

ABD vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Shah (4 matches, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 103.85)

K Shah will be looking to contribute with a big knock here. He has scored 27 runs in four games at a strike rate of over 103.

Top Batter pick

A Abid (5 matches, 125 runs and 1 wicket)

A Abid is the second highest scorer for his team. He has amassed 125 runs in five games at an average of 31.25 and also has a strike rate of 181.16.

Top All-rounder pick

M Nadeem (4 matches, 70 runs and 1 wicket)

M Nadeem could prove to be a valuable all-rounder. He has hammered 70 runs at a strike rate of 142.86 and has also taken a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

M Zubair Khan (5 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.80)

M Zubair Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker for Abu Dhabi. He has scalped seven wickets in five games. He also has an economy rate of 8.80.

ABD vs SHA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Kamran Atta

M Kamran Atta is the top-scorer for Abu Dhabi in the competition. He has hammered 171 runs in five games at an average of 85.50. Kamran Atta also has a strike rate of 240.85. He could be a great captaincy choice for your ABD vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Z Ali Jr

Z Ali Jr is the leading wicket-taker for Abu Dhabi. He has picked up eight wickets at a bowling average of 12.38.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ABD vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Kamran Atta 171 runs 317 points Z Ali Jr 8 wickets 302 points M Zubair Khan 7 wickets 253 points A Abid 125 runs and 1 wicket 241 points M Khan 6 wickets 214 points

ABD vs SHA match expert tips

M Kamran Atta has been batting at a very high level and he could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your ABD vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

ABD vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

ABD vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Kamran Atta, K Shah

Batters: A Abid, A Muqtadar Babar, U Khan

All-rounders: Z Ali Jr, M Nadeem

Bowlers: M Zubair Khan, M Khan, R Akifullah-Khan, M Mohsin

ABD vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

ABD vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Kamran Atta

Batters: A Abid, A Muqtadar Babar, U Khan

All-rounders: Z Ali Jr, M Nadeem, J Shamsuddin

Bowlers: M Zubair Khan, K Zahid, R Akifullah-Khan, M Mohsin

