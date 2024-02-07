ABD vs SJH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ILT20 2024 match – February 7, 2024

The 25th match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024 will see the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) lock horns with the Sharjah Warriors (SJH). This high-octane ABD vs SJH clash will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

This will be the reverse fixture of Match 23. Both these sides faced each other on Monday which was a low-scoring affair. It was a solid performance from the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as they defeated the Sharjah Warriors comprehensively.

After electing to bowl first, the Knight Riders did an outstanding job of knocking over the Warrriors on a modest total of 75 in 17 overs. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in just 10.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The Warriors will be looking seek revenge on Wednesday whereas the Knight Riders will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the ABD vs SJH contest. Ahead of it, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Daniel Sams (SJH) – 8.5 Credits

Daniel Sams in action (Image Courtesy: X/Sharjah Warriors)

Daniel Sams looked good with the bat for the Sharjah Warriors in their loss against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. After their batters faltered, Sams walked out to bat at seven and held the innings nicely. He tried hard and scored 24 off 19 balls before getting knocked over by Ravi Bopara.

Sams’ knock of 24 helped the Warriors get to 75. Sams didn’t bowl which was a surprise as he has already picked up 11 wickets in seven games in ILT20 2024. He is a good pick in your Dream11 side for the ABD vs SJH encounter.

#2 Imad Wasim (ABD) – 7.5 Credits

Imad Wasim celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Imad Wasim of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bowled beautifully against the Sharjah Warriors. After their pacers wreaked havoc with the new ball, Imad did his thing by bowling a brilliant spell in the middle overs. He kept a check on the scoring rate.

Wasim registered figures of 1/16 in his four overs, which included the wicket of Joe Denly. Imad is bowling economically in the ongoing International League T20 2024 and is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#1 David Willey (ABD) – 8 Credits

David Willey receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Abu Dhabi Knight Riders)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ David Willey was sensational with the ball in their win over the Sharjah Warriors. He made the new ball talk and rattled the Warriors’ top-order. He dismissed both the Warriors’ openers in Niroshan Dickwella and Johnson Charles in his first two overs.

The left-arm pacer registered outstanding figures of 2/16 in his four overs, which included a maiden. He is a real threat with the new ball and is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side for the ABD vs SJH clash on Wednesday.

