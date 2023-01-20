ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ILT20 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the ILT20 2023 will see Desert Vipers (VIP) take on the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (ABD) at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, January 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ABD vs VIP Dream11 prediction.

The Vipers have had a strong start to their ILT20 campaign, winning both of their games so far. They have a strong side, with the likes of Alex Hales and Wanindu Hasaranga in fine form coming into the fixture.

As for their opponents, the Knight Riders have not clicked as a unit with three consecutive losses, with one of them coming at the hands of the Vipers. Although they will start as underdogs, the Knight Riders have a good mix of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of a win.

With both teams eager to get a big win, a cracking game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

ABD vs VIP Match Details, ILT20 2023, Match 9

The Desert Vipers and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will lock horns in the ninth match of the ILT20 2023 in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ABD vs VIP, ILT20 2023, Match 9

Date and Time: 19th January 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema

ABD vs VIP pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 9

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been a competitive one to bat on with the average first-innings score being 159. The pacers have accounted for 62 percent of the wickets, with spinners also impressing in the middle overs. 26 percent of the wickets in ILT20 at the venue have fallen in the first six overs, indicating some help on offer with the new ball. As is the case across all venues in the UAE, chasing is the preferred option with dew bound to play a part in the second half of the match.

Record in Abu Dhabi in ILT20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 159

2nd-innings score: 135

ABD vs VIP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders probable playing 11

Charith Asalanka, Kennar Lewis (wk), Colin Ingram, Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Matiullah Khan.

Desert Vipers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Vipers.

Desert Vipers probable playing 11

Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Benny Howell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed, and Gus Atkinson.

ABD vs VIP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Billings (2 matches, 84 runs, Average: 84.00)

Sam Billings has looked in fine touch in ILT20, scoring 84 runs in two matches so far. He has come up with handy knocks in the middle overs, including a fifty against the Sharjah Warriors. With Billings being an able player against both pace and spin, he is a top pick for your ABD vs VIP Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Brandon King (3 matches, 69 runs, Average: 23.00)

Brandon King was the top performer with the bat in the reverse fixture, scoring 57 runs off just 44 balls. King has some experience under his belt, having played in the PSL and Abu Dhabi T10 League in the UAE. With King likely to continue batting in his preferred opening slot, he is a fine addition to your ABD vs VIP Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Wanindu Hasaranga (1 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 6.00)

Wanindu Hasaranga shrugged off his poor form against the Indians in some style in the previous game, picking up three wickets against the Knight Riders. He is one of the best leg-spinners in the world with a T20I average of 15.11. With Hasaranga adding value with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your ABD vs VIP Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 18.75)

Sunil Narine has been consistent with the ball for the Knight Riders, picking up four wickets at an average of 18.75. Narine is quite economical with the ball as well with an economy rate of 6.25 in ILT20. With Narine being used as a floater with the bat as a pinch-hitter too, he is another must-have in your ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction team.

ABD vs VIP match captain and vice-captain choices

Colin Munro

Colin Munro has scores of 1 (3) and 0 (2) in ILT20 so far. Despite his slow start, Munro has been in decent form in general, scoring over 200 runs for the Brisbane Heat not too long ago. Given his experience and explosive batting ability, Munro is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your ABD vs VIP Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in the world and for good reason. He has a T20 strike rate in excess of 140 and has heaps of experience to fall back on. While he has only 38 runs in three matches, Russell can also add value with the ball with figures of 1/37 in the reverse fixture as well. With Russell due for a big performance for the Knight Riders, he is a top captaincy choice in your ABD vs VIP Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sam Billings 84 runs in 2 matches Sunil Narine 4 wickets in 3 matches Andre Russell 38 runs in 3 matches Alex Hales 147 runs in 2 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 3/18 in the previous match

ABD vs VIP match expert tips for ILT20 2023, Match 9

Tom Curran has looked sharp in this tournament with figures of 0/22 and 1/36 with the ball. He is a skillful bowler who relies on his accuracy and variations to do his bidding. With Curran capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a good differential pick for your ABD vs VIP Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Colin Ingram, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Brandon King

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Akeal Hosein, Gus Atkinson

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ABD vs VIP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales (vc), Dhananjaya de Silva, Brandon King

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Sheraz Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Gus Atkinson

Poll : 0 votes