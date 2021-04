ABD vs AJM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Emirates D10 League Match - Apr 02, 2021

Abu Dhabi will take on Ajman in match number 24 of the Emirates D10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Abu Dhabi are yet to register a win in the Emirates D10 League, losing five in five. Moreover, most of their losses have been by big margins and they are on the verge of being knocked out. It will be the second game of the day for Abu Dhabi, who need to win every game from now on to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Ajman, on the other hand, are fourth in the Emirates D10 League standings with eight points from seven games. They started their campaign slowly before finding momentum. Ajman lost their first two games but have won four out of their last five outings. Another win from their remaining three league stage games will enable Ajman to book their semi-final spot.

Squads to choose from

Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Mausif Khan, Muhammad Muzammil, Osama Hassan Shah, Abdul Malik, Adil Raza, Mazhar Bashir, Raees Ahmed Ayan, Utkarsh Srivastava, Aaryan Madani, Fayyaz Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Yodhin Punja, Kamran Atta, Riyan Mohammed

Ajman: Nasir Aziz (c), Amjad Khan, Asif Khan, Danish Qureshi, Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Syed Haider, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid, Sheraz Ahmad, Sultan Ahmed, Zubair Zuhaib, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Abdul Shakoor, Sandeep Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi: Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammed, Osama Hassan Shah, Waqas Gohar, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Kamran Atta (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja (c), Adil Raza

Advertisement

Ajman: Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Muhammad Kaleem Hafiz, Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Sultan Ahmed, Nasir Aziz (c), Sheraz Ahmed, Danish Qureshi, Hamad Arshad, Hassan Khalid

Match Details

Match: Abu Dhabi vs Ajman

Date & Time: April 2nd 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is an absolute belter. Teams have racked up big scores at the venue in the Emirates D10 League, with the average first innings score being 110.

Emirates D10 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ABD vs AJM)

Dream11 Team for Abu Dhabi vs Ajman - Emirates D10 League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Osama Hassan Shah, Danish Qureshi, Asif Khan, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Waqas Gohar, Ali Abid, Ameer Hamza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Sheraz Ahmed Piya

Captain: Asif Khan. Vice-captain: Fayyaz Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Osama Hassan Shah, Danish Qureshi, Asif Khan, Ali Abid, Ameer Hamza, Nasir Aziz, Adil Raza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Muhammad Akhtar, Sheraz Ahmed Piya

Captain: Ameer Hamza. Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor