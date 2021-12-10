ABD vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Emirates D10, Match 11

Abu Dhabi (ABD) will take on Sharjah (SHA) in the 11th match of the Emirates D10 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.
Both teams are at the wrong end of the Emirates D10 points table. While Abu Dhabi have won just one out of their four games, Sharjah have won one and lost twice. An interesting game of cricket beckons in Sharjah today.
ABD vs SHA Probable Playing 11 today
Abu Dhabi: Mohannad Kamran Atta (wk), Osama Hassan, Ali Abid, Jamshaid Zafar, Attah Urrahim, Salik Shah, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Faisal Shah
Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmed (wk), Khalid Shah, Ansar Khan, Hassan Khan II, Renjith Mani, Kashif Daud, Umair Ali, Ali Anwaar, Syam Ramesh, Unaib Rehman, Hazrat Bilal
Match Details
ABD vs SHA, 11th Match, Emirates D10
Date & Time: December 10th 2021, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
Pitch Report
The track at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium is a good one to bat on. While seven Emirates D10 games have been won by the chasing teams, the sides batting first have emerged victorious just thrice.
Today’s ABD vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Khalid Shah has been in top form with the bat, having scored 89 runs in three innings. He is also decent behind the stumps.
Batter
Jamshaid Zafar seems to be in good touch, scoring 84 runs in the Emirates D10 so far.
All-rounder
Umair Ali has shown that he can make a difference with both the bat and ball. He has scored 63 runs and taken two wickets in the Emirates D10.
Bowler
Ghulam Murtaza has has returned with four scalps in the tournament so far. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 49 runs.
Top 5 best players to pick in ABD vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Ghulam Murtaza (ABD): 230 points
Khalid Shah (SHA): 179 points
Umair Ali (SHA): 165 points
Jamshaid Zafar (ABD): 135 points
Attah Urrahim (ABD): 129 points
Important stats for ABD vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Ghulam Murtaza: 49 runs & 4 wickets
Jamshaid Zafar: 84 runs
Khalid Shah: 89 runs
Umair Ali: 63 runs & 2 wickets
ABD vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction (Emirates D10)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khalid Shah, Osama Hassan, Ali Abid, Ansar Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Attah Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Anwaar, Muhammad Zubair Khan
Captain: Ghulam Murtaza. Vice-captain: Umair Ali.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Ansar Khan, Jamshaid Zafar, Umair Ali, Kashif Daud, Attah Urrahim, Ghulam Murtaza, Ali Anwaar, Mohammad Irfan Ayub
Captain: Kashif Daud. Vice-captain: Attah Urrahim.
