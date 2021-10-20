ACA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Corfu Matches 9 & 10

Athens Cricket Academy (ACA) will be up against Forge (FOR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Corfu matches at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu on Wednesday.

Athens Cricket Academy have lost their first two ECS T10 Corfu matches and currently find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. They fell 23 runs short in their last match against GEK. Forge, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are currently second in the standings. They lost their last ECS T10 Corfu match against Dekathlon by seven runs.

ACA vs FOR Probable Playing 11 Today

ACA XI

Saleem Mahar (C), Akif Khan, Sayed Mohammad Aqeel (WK), Abdul Hayee Abid, Qasir Amin, Muhammad Arfan, Zubair Ashraf, Zaryab Abbas, Waheed Akbar, Zain Ali Haidar, Muhammad Tahir.

FOR XI

Nasir Mommandi (C), Amjad Amboo, Issa Muhammad (WK), Ali Asghar, Shabbir Arslan, Omid Niazi, Umair Javid, Said Mehar, Nemat Logaree, Shabbir Hussain, Yaqub Ahmadzai.

Match Details

ACA vs FOR, Matches 9 & 10, ECS T10 Corfu

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 05:00 PM & 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marina Cricket Ground in Corfu has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots, with the average first-innings score in the last four completed matches at the venue being 83 runs.

Today’s ACA vs FOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Issa Muhammad: Muhammad failed to perform with the bat in the last two ECS T10 Corfu matches. But he is a hard-hitting batter who could score some crucial on Wednesday.

Batters

Zain Ali Haidar: Haidar has been in brilliant form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 40 runs at a strike rate of close to 154. He is also the leading run-scorer for the Athens Cricket Academy in the ECS T10 Corfu.

Shabbir Arslan: Arslan didn't perform as per the expectations in the ECS T10 Corfu, scoring only 17 runs in two matches. He could prove to be a great utility pick for today's double-header.

All-rounders

Qasir Amin: Amin has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 40 runs at a strike rate of 121.21 and also picked up three wickets in two matches.

Umair Javid: Javid is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team today. He has scored 34 runs at a strike rate of close to 180 in two matches.

Bowlers

Nemat Logaree: Logaree has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Corfu, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in two outings. He is also the Forge's leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Zubair Ashraf: Ashraf has picked up three wickets, including his best figures of 2/16, in two matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACA vs FOR Dream11 prediction team

Qasir Amin (ACA) - 154 points

Nemat Logaree (FOR) - 133 points

Omid Niazi (FOR) - 128 points

Zubair Ashraf (ACA) - 124 points

Abdul Hayee Abid (ACA) - 99 points

Important Stats for ACA vs FOR Dream11 prediction team

Qasir Amin: 40 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 121.21 and ER - 9.75

Omid Niazi: 19 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 76.00 and ER - 6.25

Zubair Ashraf: 14 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 87.50 and ER - 10.50

Umair Javid: 34 runs in 2 matches; SR - 178.94

Zain Ali Haidar: 40 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 153.84 and ER - 9.50

ACA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Corfu)

ACA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Corfu

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Issa Muhammad, Shabbir Arslan, Zaryab Abbas, Zain Ali Haidar, Ali Asghar, Umair Javid, Qasir Amin, Akif Khan, Omid Niazi, Abdul Hayee Abid, Zubair Ashraf.

Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Zubair Ashraf.

ACA vs FOR Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Corfu

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Issa Muhammad, Shabbir Arslan, Zaryab Abbas, Zain Ali Haidar, Nasir Mommandi, Ali Asghar, Qasir Amin, Muhammad Tahir, Nemat Logaree, Omid Niazi, Zubair Ashraf.

Captain: Qasir Amin. Vice-captain: Ali Asghar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar