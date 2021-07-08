MUS vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Matches 15 & 16 - July 08, 2021

Academic-MU Sofia will be up against VTU-MU Pleven in back-to-back ECS T10 Bulgaria matches at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Thursday.

Academic-MU Sofia didn’t have the best of starts to their ECS T10 Bulgaria campaign, losing their first two matches against table-toppers Indo-Bulgarian CC. However, they have been in fine form since, registering four consecutive victories to move into second spot in the points table. Academic-MU Sofia will head into Thursday's double-header on the back of a seven-wicket win over Barbarian CC.

VTU-MU Pleven, on the other hand, are reeling at the penultimate position of the ECS T10 Bulgaria points table. They have lost three of their four games played so far, winning just once. Their sole victory came in the form of a commanding triumph over Barbarian CC in their first ECS T10 Bulgaria fixture. VTU-MU Pleven will be desperate to bounce back and return to winning ways when they lock horns with Academic-MU Sofia at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Squads to choose from

Academic - MU Sofia: Ahsan Raja, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Firas Hussain, Gathsara Seekkuge, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Kevin George, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Hussein, Nikhil Oliveira, Omar Rasool

VTU-MU Pleven: Aadithya Nair, Aamir Shah, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Mayank Singh, Mukul Kadyan, Nithin Sunil, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Raheel Zaman, Ruhail Masood, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Tarun Yadav

Predicted Playing XIs

Academic - MU Sofia: Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D'Souza, Ahsan Raja, Ashbel Nicson, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Kevin George, Nikhil Oliveira (wk)

VTU-MU Pleven: Tarun Yadav, Akshay Harikumar (c), Mukul Kadyan, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Jishnu Sivakumar, Aamir Shah, Amal Thomas, Mayank Singh, Nithin Sunil (wk), Suhaid Puthanpurayil

Match Details

Matches: Academic - MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven 15th & 16th match, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Date and Time: July 8th 2021, 3:30 & 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The track at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia is a good one to bat on. However, there have been quite a few low-scoring games in the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria. The bowlers have been constantly in the game. While there has been some movement for the pacers, the spinners have found some turn as well. The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MUS vs PLE)

Dream11 Team for Academic - MU Sofia vs VTU-MU Pleven - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Match 15 & 16.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tarun Yadav, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Ali Rasool, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Delrick Vinu

Captain: Ali Rasool. Vice-captain: Aswad Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan De Silva, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Mukul Kadyan, Akshay Harikumar, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Ali Rasool, Huzaif Yousuf, Bradleey Constantine, Amal Thomas

Captain: Kevin D'Souza. Vice-captain: Mukul Kadyan

Edited by Samya Majumdar