ACB vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 19 & 20

ACB Kerala Kombans (ACB) will lock horns with Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin (ICAB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Friday, August 5.

ACB Kerala Kombans are rock-bottom in Group A, having won only one out of their six matches. They lost their last game against FC Viktoria by six wickets. Internationale Cricket Academy Berlin, on the other hand, are sitting pretty at the top of the Group A standings, winning five out of their six matches. They defeated FC Viktoria by four runs in their last game.

ACB vs ICAB Probable Playing 11 Today

ACB XI

Rohit Rajan Unnithan (WK), Arjun Nagathankandy, Tojo Thomas, Alphin Thomas, Sathiskannan Kandasamy, Ajmal Salam, Nithin Das, Manu Thomas, Sonam Ravi, Jibi Jacob, Juno Varghese.

ICAB

Akhil Javvaji, Amar Shankarappa (WK), Naga Mahanandhi, Sagar Jariwala, Arun Kumar (C), Chanti Pasupuleti, Ravi Vanukuri, Rohit Grover, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty.

Match Details

ACB vs ICAB, ECS T10 Dresden, Matches 19 & 20

Date and Time: 5th August 2022, 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rugby Cricket Dresden is a sporting one. While the batters could struggle initially, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to curb the flow of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 88 runs.

Today’s ACB vs ICAB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rohit Rajan Unnithan: Unnithan is a reliable batter who can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 130.00 in six matches.

Batters

Naga Mahanandhi: Mahanandhi has underperformed with the willow, scoring only 30 runs. But he has managed to pick up nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.50 in six matches.

Sathiskannan Kandasamy: Kandasamy can be a brilliant economic pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 176.47 in four ECS T10 Dresden outings.

All-rounders

Chanti Pasupuleti: Pasupuleti has been a key player for ICA Berlin, accumulating 135 runs at a strike rate of 137.76 in six matches.

Rohit Grover: Grover could provide you with some valuable fantasy points with his all-round performance in Friday's contest. He has scored 130 runs and also taken four wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Manu Thomas: Thomas is a lethal bowler who can also contribute with the bat in the lower-middle order for the Kombans. He has scalped seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.82 in six matches, while also scoring 49 runs.

Anvesh Narisetty: Narisetty can provide regular breakthroughs for ICA Berlin on Friday, having picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.58 in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACB vs ICAB Dream11 prediction team

Naga Mahanandhi (ICAB) - 397 points

Rohit Grover (ICAB) - 359 points

Anvesh Narisetty (ICAB) - 335 points

Manu Thomas (ACB) - 330 points

Sonam Ravi (ACB) - 301 points

Important Stats for ACB vs ICAB Dream11 prediction team

Naga Mahanandhi: 30 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 125.00 and ER - 9.50

Rohit Grover: 130 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 160.49 and ER - 8.13

Anvesh Narisetty: 9 wickets in 6 matches; ER - 8.58

Manu Thomas: 49 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 122.50 and ER - 7.82

Sonam Ravi: 41 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 85.42 and ER - 7.13

ACB vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden)

ACB vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Arjun Nagathankandy, Naga Mahanandhi, Sathiskannan Kandasamy, Chanti Pasupuleti, Rohit Grover, Manu Thomas, Sonam Ravi, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai, Anvesh Narisetty.

Captain: Rohit Grover. Vice-captain: Naga Mahanandhi.

ACB vs ICAB Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Dresden

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akhil Javvaji, Tojo Thomas, Arjun Nagathankandy, Naga Mahanandhi, Chanti Pasupuleti, Rohit Grover, Manu Thomas, Juno Varghese, Sonam Ravi, Ketan Shetty, Chandu Nagasai.

Captain: Rohit Grover. Vice-captain: Sonam Ravi.

