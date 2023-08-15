ACB vs RCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Dresden T10, Match 10

The 10th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will see ACB Kombats (ACB) squaring off against RC Dresden (RCD) at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden on Tuesday, August 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ACB vs RCD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

ACB Kombats won their last match against Berlin CC by 7 wickets. RC Dresden, too, secured a victory against Berlin CC by 7 wickets.

RC Dresden will give it their all to win the match, but ACB Kombats are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ACB vs RCD Match Details

The 10th match of the ECS Dresden T10 will be played on August 15 at the Rugby Cricket Stadium in Dresden. The game is set to take place at 8:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACB vs RCD, Match 10

Date and Time: 15th August 2023, 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Stadium, Dresden

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between RC Dresden and Berlin CC, where a total of 257 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

ACB vs RCD Form Guide

ACB - W

RCD - W

ACB vs RCD Probable Playing XI

ACB Playing XI

No injury updates

C James, Arjun Nagathankandy, Sathiskannan Kandasamy, Alphin Thomas, Ajmal Salam, Rohit Unnithan (wk), Amal Siva, Manu Thomas, Jibi Jacob, Juno Varghese (c), J Joy

RCD Playing XI

No injury updates

Mustafa Khan Yousefzai (wk), Sandeep Kamboj (c), Albin Alias, Azam Ali Rajput, Vivek Nandkumar Chakankar, Belal Zadran, Aminullah Hakimi, Vikas Manjunatha, Rahul Grover, Mohammadi Omid, Shahrukh Khan

ACB vs RCD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Khan

M Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Manjunatha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Kanadasay

S Kamboj and S Kandasay are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Ali Rajput played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S James

B Zadran and S James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Sadanandan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Varghese

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Jacob and J Varghese. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Viswambaram is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ACB vs RCD match captain and vice-captain choices

S James

S James will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy.

B Zadran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B Zadran as he will bat in the middle order and bowl a few overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for ACB vs RCD, Match 10

B Zadran

S James

J Varghese

S Kandasay

J Jacob

ACB Kombats vs RC Dresden Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

ACB Kombats vs RC Dresden Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Khan

Batters: S Kandasay, S Kamboj

All-rounders: B Zadran (vc), A Sadanandan, S James (c)

Bowlers: J Varghese, K Chandnani, J Jacob, A Kumar, G Mamillapalli

ACB Kombats vs RC Dresden Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Khan

Batters: S Kandasay (vc), S Kamboj

All-rounders: B Zadran, A Sadanandan, S James (c), M Thomas

Bowlers: J Varghese, J Jacob, A Kumar, G Mamillapalli