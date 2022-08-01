ACB vs USCM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Matches 3 and 4

ACB Kerala Kombans (ACB) will take on USC Magdeburg (USCM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden 2022 matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Monday, August 1.

While ACB Kerala Kombans have a decent squad on paper, they are quite inexperienced barring Manu Thomas. USC Madeburg, meanwhile, have multi-dimensional players who can contribute on various fronts. Nihil Koneri and Mick Murray are two high-profile players in their ranks.

ACB vs USCM Probable Playing 11 Today

ACB XI

Rohit Rajan Unnithan, Nandu Krishnan, Niroson Jero, Arjun Nagathankandy, Ajmal Salam, Tojo Thomas, Manu Thomas, Sonam Ravi, Antony Poulose, Juno Varghese, Amal Silva.

USCM XI

Deepak Nandakumar, Farhad Billimoria, SaiVivek Jeevangekar, Girish Tangirala, Ranadheer Podishetti, Manideep Allu, Prajeshvar Karthikeyan, Mick Murray, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi, Nikhil Koneri.

Match Details

ACB vs USCM, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Matches 3 and 4

Date and Time: 1st August, 2022, 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden generally favors batters, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. The bowlers will need to maintain their lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.

Today’s ACB vs USCM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Nandakumar has scored 43 runs in nine games. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

A Nagathankandy has scored 160 runs in seven matches in adition to taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.35.

S Kunchapu has smashed 150 runs in 11 matches so far.

All-rounders

M Thomas is a wonderful all-rounder who has played 102 matches, scoring 1073 runs at a strike rate of 145. Thomas has also scalped 102 wickets and could be a great captaincy pick for your ACB vs USCM Dream11 fantasy team.

R Podishetti has scored 54 runs and picked up eight wickets in eight matches.

Bowler

M Murray has scalped nine wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACB vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

M Thomas (ACB)

R Podishetti (USCM)

A Nagathankandy (ACB)

S Kunchapu (USCM)

M Murray (USCM)

Important stats for ACB vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

M Thomas: 1073 runs and 102 wickets in 102 matches

R Podishetti: 54 runs and 8 wickets in 8 matches

A Nagathankandy: 160 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches

S Kunchapu: 150 runs in 11 matches

M Murray: 9 wickets in 8 matches

ACB vs USCM Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Dresden 2022)

ACB vs USCM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Nandakumar, R Unnithan, A Nagathankandy, N Krishnan, S Jeevangekar, S Kunchapu, M Thomas, R Podishetti, H Patel, M Murray, S Ravi.

Captain: M Thomas. Vice-captain: A Nagathankandy.

ACB vs USCM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Unnithan, A Nagathankandy, F Billimoria, S Kunchapu, M Thomas, N Jero, P Karthikeyan, R Podishetti, H Patel, M Murray, S Ravi.

Captain: R Podishetti. Vice-captain: M Murray.

