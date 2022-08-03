ACB vs VIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Matches 11 & 12

ACB Kerala Kombans (ACB) will take on FC Viktoria Berlin (VIK) in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden 2022 matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Wednesday, August 3.

With one win and three losses, ACB Kerala Kombans are fourth in the standings. FC Viktoria Berlin, meanwhile, have played two ECS T10 Dresden 2022 games so far, winning and losing one apiece.

ACB vs VIK Probable Playing 11 today

ACB Kerala Kombans: Sathiskannan Kandasamy, Alphin Thomas, Arjun Nagathankandy (c), Ajmal Salam, Sonam Ravi, Rohit Unnithan (wk), Tojo Thomas, Manu Thomas, Nithin Das, Jibi Jacob, Juno Varghese.

FC Viktoria Berlin: Zamir Haider, Akhil Garje, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Sahi (c), Shahbaz Muhammad, Talal Khan, Bilal Hussain, Munir Hussain (wk), Ehsan Latif, Parshant Godara, Shoib Akhtar.

Match Details

ACB vs VIK, Matches 11 and 12, ECS T10 Dresden 2022

Date & Time: August 3rd 2022, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Two more high-scoring encounters may well be on the cards on Wednesday.

Today’s ACB vs VIK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zamir Haider has amassed 48 runs at a strike rate of 266.67 in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 so far. He has hit five sixes so far.

Batters

Zahid Mahmood has been effective with both the bat and ball, chipping in with 29 runs and three wickets.

All-rounder

Ajmal Salam has scored 54 runs in addition to picking up one wicket.

Bowler

Jibi Jacob has been in top form with the ball, taking five wickets in four ECS T10 Dresden 2022 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACB vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Team

Jibi Jacob (ACB): 203 points

Zahid Mahmood (VIK): 165 points

Ajmal Salam (ACB): 111 points

Zeeshan Sahi (VIK): 94 points

Zamir Haider (VIK): 81 points

Important stats for ACB vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Team

Zahid Mahmood: 29 runs & 3 wickets

Zamir Haider: 48 runs

Jibi Jacob: 5 wickets

Ajmal Salam: 54 runs & 1 wicket

ACB vs VIK Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Dresden 2022)

Dream11 Team for ACB Kerala Kombans vs FC Viktoria Berlin - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zamir Haider, Akhil Garje, Zahid Mahmood, Arjun Nagathankandy, Shahbaz Muhammad, Ajmal Salam, Nithin Das, Shoib Akhtar, Zeeshan Sahi, Sonam Ravi, Jibi Jacob.

Captain: Zahid Mahmood. Vice-captain: Jibi Jacob.

Dream11 Team for ACB Kerala Kombans vs FC Viktoria Berlin - ECS T10 Dresden 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zamir Haider, Akhil Garje, Zahid Mahmood, Arjun Nagathankandy, Tojo Thomas, Shahbaz Muhammad, Ajmal Salam, Nithin Das, Shoib Akhtar, Zeeshan Sahi, Jibi Jacob, Juno Varghese.

Captain: Zamir Haider. Vice-captain: Ajmal Salam.

