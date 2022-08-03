ACB vs VIK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Matches 11 & 12

ACB Kerala Kombans (ACB) will take on FC Viktoria Berlin (VIK) in back-to-back ECS T10 Dresden 2022 matches at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden on Wednesday, August 3.
With one win and three losses, ACB Kerala Kombans are fourth in the standings. FC Viktoria Berlin, meanwhile, have played two ECS T10 Dresden 2022 games so far, winning and losing one apiece.
ACB vs VIK Probable Playing 11 today
ACB Kerala Kombans: Sathiskannan Kandasamy, Alphin Thomas, Arjun Nagathankandy (c), Ajmal Salam, Sonam Ravi, Rohit Unnithan (wk), Tojo Thomas, Manu Thomas, Nithin Das, Jibi Jacob, Juno Varghese.
FC Viktoria Berlin: Zamir Haider, Akhil Garje, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Sahi (c), Shahbaz Muhammad, Talal Khan, Bilal Hussain, Munir Hussain (wk), Ehsan Latif, Parshant Godara, Shoib Akhtar.
Match Details
ACB vs VIK, Matches 11 and 12, ECS T10 Dresden 2022
Date & Time: August 3rd 2022, 4 & 6 PM IST
Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, Dresden
Pitch Report
The track at the Rugby Cricket Dresden eV in Dresden has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Two more high-scoring encounters may well be on the cards on Wednesday.
Today’s ACB vs VIK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Zamir Haider has amassed 48 runs at a strike rate of 266.67 in the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 so far. He has hit five sixes so far.
Batters
Zahid Mahmood has been effective with both the bat and ball, chipping in with 29 runs and three wickets.
All-rounder
Ajmal Salam has scored 54 runs in addition to picking up one wicket.
Bowler
Jibi Jacob has been in top form with the ball, taking five wickets in four ECS T10 Dresden 2022 games.
Top 5 best players to pick in ACB vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Team
Jibi Jacob (ACB): 203 points
Zahid Mahmood (VIK): 165 points
Ajmal Salam (ACB): 111 points
Zeeshan Sahi (VIK): 94 points
Zamir Haider (VIK): 81 points
Important stats for ACB vs VIK Dream11 Prediction Team
Zahid Mahmood: 29 runs & 3 wickets
Zamir Haider: 48 runs
Jibi Jacob: 5 wickets
Ajmal Salam: 54 runs & 1 wicket
ACB vs VIK Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Dresden 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zamir Haider, Akhil Garje, Zahid Mahmood, Arjun Nagathankandy, Shahbaz Muhammad, Ajmal Salam, Nithin Das, Shoib Akhtar, Zeeshan Sahi, Sonam Ravi, Jibi Jacob.
Captain: Zahid Mahmood. Vice-captain: Jibi Jacob.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zamir Haider, Akhil Garje, Zahid Mahmood, Arjun Nagathankandy, Tojo Thomas, Shahbaz Muhammad, Ajmal Salam, Nithin Das, Shoib Akhtar, Zeeshan Sahi, Jibi Jacob, Juno Varghese.
Captain: Zamir Haider. Vice-captain: Ajmal Salam.