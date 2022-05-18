ACC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022 Final

Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) will take on AGORC (AGR) in the final of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Athreya Cricket Club have been pretty consistent in this tournament. They have had four wins, two losses, one tie and one no-result before they won the first Qualifier.

Meanwhile, AGORC won five games and lost one, while two games were washed out. They lost to Athreya Cricket Club in the first Qualifier before beating Masters Cricket Club in the second Qualifier.

ACC vs AGR Probable Playing XIs

Athreya Cricket Club

Ujwal Krishna KU (wk), Kalliparambil Rojith, Mohmmed Anas, Arjun Venugopal, Sharon SS, K Adithyakrishnan, Rakesh KJ, Joffin Jose, Athif Bin Ashraf, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu.

AGORC

A K Arjun (wk), Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Shanu, Vyshakh S, Sachin Baby, Vyshak Chandran, Akhil KG, Athuljith M Anu, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS (C), Manu Krishnan.

Match Details

Match: ACC vs AGR.

Date & Time: May 18, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. There should be some turn for the spinners, while the new ball might offer some assistance to pacers.

Today’s ACC vs AGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A K Arjun is second in the run charts, mustering 250 runs in seven innings.

Batters

Kalliparambil Rojith has batted well this season, scoring 175 runs and striking at 153.51.

All-rounders

Sachin Baby has played only four games, accumulating 165 runs. He has also chipped in with three wickets.

Rakesh KJ is the third-highest run-getter in the competition, amassing 241 runs at an average of 34.43.

Bowlers

Athif Bin Ashraf is in splendid form with the ball, taking 17 scalps in seven innings.

Five best players to pick in ACC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Rakesh KJ (ACC): 503 points

Athif Bin Ashraf (ACC): 487 points

Sudhesan Midhun (AGR): 483 points

A K Arjun (AGR): 436 points

Sachin Baby (AGR): 329 points.

Key stats for ACC vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Baby: 165 runs & 3 wickets

A K Arjun: 250 runs

Rakesh KJ: 241 runs & 4 wickets

Sudhesan Midhun: 12 wickets

Athif Bin Ashraf: 17 wickets.

ACC vs AGR Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Athreya Cricket Club vs AGORC - KCA Club Championship 2022 Final

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A K Arjun, Kalliparambil Rojith, Mohmmed Anas, Vyshakh S, Sachin Baby, Joffin Jose, Rakesh KJ, Vyshak Chandran, Athif Bin Ashraf, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Rakesh KJ.

Dream11 Team for Athreya Cricket Club vs AGORC - KCA Club Championship 2022 Final

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A K Arjun, Kalliparambil Rojith, Mohmmed Anas, Vyshakh S, Sachin Baby, Joffin Jose, Rakesh KJ, Athif Bin Ashraf, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS, Manu Krishnan.

Captain: Athif Bin Ashraf. Vice-captain: Sudhesan Midhun.

