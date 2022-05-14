ACC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 27

The Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) will take on BK-55 (BKK) in the 27th match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, 14 May.

Athreya Cricket Club have been inconsistent in the KCA Club Championship 2022, winning and losing three apiece. BK-55, on the other hand, have two wins and four losses to their name.

ACC vs BKK Probable Playing 11 today

Athreya Cricket Club: Ujwal Krishna KU (wk), Sharon SS, Mohmmed Anas, Aadidev T J, Kalliparambil Rojith, Rakesh KJ, Joffin Jose, K Adithyakrishnan, Athif Bin Ashraf, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu.

BK-55: Varun Nayanar (wk), Dheeraj Prem, Salman Nizar, Omar Abubacker, Neeraj Kumar-I, Vyshnav EP, Akshay Chandran (c), Mannembeth Sreeroop, MT Muhammed Faisal, Shahid CP, Ahmed Farzeen.

Match Details

ACC vs BKK, 27th Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 14th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Despite the pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha likely to favor the batters, there could be some turn available for the spinners. The pacers might also be able to move the new ball around a bit.

Today’s ACC vs BKK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Varun Nayanar can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Kalliparambil Rojith has accumulated 143 runs in addition to taking three wickets in the KCA Club Championship 2022.

All-rounders

Akshay Chandran has made effective contributions with both the bat and ball, scoring 94 runs and picking up nine wickets.

Rakesh KJ is the fourth-highest run-getter in the KCA Club Championship 2022 with 184 runs. He has also chipped in with three wickets.

Bowler

Athif Bin Ashraf is the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 10.83.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Chandran (BKK): 445 points

Rakesh KJ (ACC): 381 points

Athif Bin Ashraf (ACC): 334 points

Kalliparambil Rojith (ACC): 319 points

Mannembeth Sreeroop (BKK): 295 points

Important stats for ACC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Chandran: 94 runs & 9 wickets

Mannembeth Sreeroop: 107 runs & 4 wickets

Athif Bin Ashraf: 12 wickets

Rakesh KJ: 184 runs & 3 wickets

ACC vs BKK Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Athreya Cricket Club vs BK-55 - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Varun Nayanar, Salman Nizar, Mohmmed Anas, Aadidev T J, Kalliparambil Rojith, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran, Rakesh KJ, MT Muhammed Faisal, Nipun Babu, Athif Bin Ashraf.

Captain: Akshay Chandran. Vice-captain: Rakesh KJ.

Dream11 Team for Athreya Cricket Club vs BK-55 - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Varun Nayanar, Salman Nizar, Mohmmed Anas, Kalliparambil Rojith, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Akshay Chandran, Rakesh KJ, Joffin Jose, Ahmed Farzeen, Nipun Babu, Athif Bin Ashraf.

Captain: Akshay Chandran. Vice-captain: Kalliparambil Rojith.

Edited by Samya Majumdar