ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 16

Arqum Cricket Club will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star in Match 16 of Group A at the Sharjah CBFS T10 League on Monday, 14th February 2022. The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Both Arqum Cricket Club and Kabul Zalmi Live Star have performed poorly this season. They have lost all of their games so far and hold the last two spots in the table.

ACC vs KZLS Probable Playing 11 Today

Arqum Cricket Club

Bilal Saleem(c & wk), Fawad Jalil, Fawad Ghafoor, Jaffer Naqvi, Jagraj Singh, MD Ahsan, Muhammad Tamim, Muhammad Zeeshan, Usama Saleem, Muhammad Qasim, Abdullah Ghazi

Kabul Zalmi Live Star

Harsh Desai, Hassan Eisakhel, Ihrar Khan, Mohad Gul (c), Niaz Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Aryan Saxena(wk), Sajawal Riaz, Shoaib Abid, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Unaib Rehman.

Match Details

Match: Arqum Cricket Club vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Match 16

Date and Time: Monday, 14th February at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a balanced one this season. Batters have found it easy to score early on in the innings. Meanwhile, spinners have proved to be effective in the latter part of matches.

Today’s ACC vs KZLS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aryan Saxena: Aryan wasn't a part of the last two matches but is expected to perform well in this game.

Batters

Sajawal Riaz: Sajawal has performed admirably in the last two matches. He smashed two consecutive half-centuries and also has a wicket under his belt.

Bilal Saleem: Bilal showed glimpses of his power-hitting abilities in the previous game with a brilliant 45 at a strike rate of 180.

All-rounders

Hassan Eisakhel: Hassan hasn't yet got an opportunity with the ball but has contributed with the bat. He has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 131 so far.

Muhammad Zeeshan: Zeeshan is a fine bowling all-rounder for his side. He can grab vital wickets as well as score at a quick pace.

Bowlers

Unaib Rehman: Unaib has been a consistent wicket-taker this season with five scalps in just three games so far.

Muhammad Qasim: Qasim has performed admirably with the ball. He has gone a little expensive but has grabbed four wickets in two outings.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACC vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Sajawal Riaz: 216 points

Unaib Rehman: 177 points

Muhammad Qasim: 165 points

Hassan Eisakhel: 107 points

Bilal Saleem: 74 points

Important stats for ACC vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team

Sajawal Riaz: Three matches, 109 runs, one wicket

Unaib Rehman: Three matches, five wickets

Muhammad Qasim: Two matches, four wickets

Hassan Eisakhel: Three matches, 67 runs

Bilal Saleem: Two matches, 46 runs

ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Today

ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Saxena, Sajawal Riaz, Bilal Saleem, Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Zeeshan, Unaib Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, MD Ahsan, Niaz Khan, Shoaib Abid, Muhammad Tamim

Captain: Sajawal Riaz Vice-Captain: Muhammad Qasim

ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aryan Saxena, Sajawal Riaz, Bilal Saleem, Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Zeeshan, Unaib Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Muhamand Gul, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Abdullah Ghazi, Jagraj Singh

Captain: Hassan Eisakhel Vice-Captain: Unaib Rehman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee