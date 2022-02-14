ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 16

Arqum Cricket Club will take on Kabul Zalmi Live Star in Match 16 of Group A at the Sharjah CBFS T10 League on Monday, 14th February 2022. The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
Both Arqum Cricket Club and Kabul Zalmi Live Star have performed poorly this season. They have lost all of their games so far and hold the last two spots in the table.
ACC vs KZLS Probable Playing 11 Today
Arqum Cricket Club
Bilal Saleem(c & wk), Fawad Jalil, Fawad Ghafoor, Jaffer Naqvi, Jagraj Singh, MD Ahsan, Muhammad Tamim, Muhammad Zeeshan, Usama Saleem, Muhammad Qasim, Abdullah Ghazi
Kabul Zalmi Live Star
Harsh Desai, Hassan Eisakhel, Ihrar Khan, Mohad Gul (c), Niaz Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Aryan Saxena(wk), Sajawal Riaz, Shoaib Abid, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Unaib Rehman.
Match Details
Match: Arqum Cricket Club vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star, Match 16
Date and Time: Monday, 14th February at 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium has been a balanced one this season. Batters have found it easy to score early on in the innings. Meanwhile, spinners have proved to be effective in the latter part of matches.
Today’s ACC vs KZLS Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Aryan Saxena: Aryan wasn't a part of the last two matches but is expected to perform well in this game.
Batters
Sajawal Riaz: Sajawal has performed admirably in the last two matches. He smashed two consecutive half-centuries and also has a wicket under his belt.
Bilal Saleem: Bilal showed glimpses of his power-hitting abilities in the previous game with a brilliant 45 at a strike rate of 180.
All-rounders
Hassan Eisakhel: Hassan hasn't yet got an opportunity with the ball but has contributed with the bat. He has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of 131 so far.
Muhammad Zeeshan: Zeeshan is a fine bowling all-rounder for his side. He can grab vital wickets as well as score at a quick pace.
Bowlers
Unaib Rehman: Unaib has been a consistent wicket-taker this season with five scalps in just three games so far.
Muhammad Qasim: Qasim has performed admirably with the ball. He has gone a little expensive but has grabbed four wickets in two outings.
Top 5 best players to pick in ACC vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team
Sajawal Riaz: 216 points
Unaib Rehman: 177 points
Muhammad Qasim: 165 points
Hassan Eisakhel: 107 points
Bilal Saleem: 74 points
Important stats for ACC vs KZLS Dream11 prediction team
Sajawal Riaz: Three matches, 109 runs, one wicket
Unaib Rehman: Three matches, five wickets
Muhammad Qasim: Two matches, four wickets
Hassan Eisakhel: Three matches, 67 runs
Bilal Saleem: Two matches, 46 runs
ACC vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Saxena, Sajawal Riaz, Bilal Saleem, Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Zeeshan, Unaib Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, MD Ahsan, Niaz Khan, Shoaib Abid, Muhammad Tamim
Captain: Sajawal Riaz Vice-Captain: Muhammad Qasim
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aryan Saxena, Sajawal Riaz, Bilal Saleem, Hassan Eisakhel, Muhammad Zeeshan, Unaib Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Muhamand Gul, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Abdullah Ghazi, Jagraj Singh
Captain: Hassan Eisakhel Vice-Captain: Unaib Rehman