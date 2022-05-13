ACC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 25

The Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) will take on Masters RCC (MRC) in the 25th match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Friday (13 May).

Athreya Cricket Club started their KCA Club Championship 2022 campaign with two wins in a row before losing three on the trot. Masters RCC, on the other hand, have been in good form with four wins out of six.

ACC vs MRC Probable Playing 11 today

Athreya Cricket Club: Pavan Sreedhar (wk), Ujwal Krishna KU, Kalliparambil Rojith, Aadidev T J, Mohmmed Anas, Arjun Venugopal, Rakesh KJ, Joffin Jose, Athif Bin Ashraf, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu.

Masters RCC: Ponnan Rahul (c & wk), Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Sanjay Raj, K A Ajith, Akhil Scaria, Pavan Raj, Ajith V, Vinod Kumar, Athul Raveendran, Akshay Manohar.

Match Details

ACC vs MRC, 25th Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 13th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the new ball might offer some assistance to the pacers.

Today’s ACC vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ponnan Rahul has looked in good touch with the bat in the KCA Club Championship 2022, scoring 130 runs at a strike rate of 135.42.

Batter

Kalliparambil Rojith can make an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 116 runs and picked up three wickets.

All-rounders

Akhil Scaria has contributed effectively all-round, having mustered 53 runs in addition to taking eight wickets.

Rakesh KJ has accumulated 156 runs and claimed two scalps in the KCA Club Championship 2022.

Bowler

Ajith V is among the top five wicket-takers in the tournament, returning with 10 wickets from six games.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajith V (MRC): 358 points

Akhil Scaria (MRC): 356 points

Rakesh KJ (ACC): 320 points

Athif Bin Ashraf (ACC): 305 points

Ponnan Rahul (MRC): 276 points

Important stats for ACC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

K A Ajith: 189 runs

Akhil Scaria: 52 runs & 8 wickets

Ajith V: 10 wickets

Rakesh KJ: 156 runs & 3 wickets

Kalliparambil Rojith: 116 runs & 3 wickets

ACC vs MRC Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Athreya Cricket Club vs Masters RCC - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ponnan Rahul, Kalliparambil Rojith, Albin Alias, Sanju Sanjeev, Mohmmed Anas, K A Ajith, Akhil Scaria, Rakesh KJ, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajith V, Vivek KP.

Captain: Akhil Scaria. Vice-captain: Rakesh KJ.

Dream11 Team for Athreya Cricket Club vs Masters RCC - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ponnan Rahul, Kalliparambil Rojith, Albin Alias, Mohmmed Anas, K A Ajith, Akhil Scaria, Rakesh KJ, Pavan Raj, Athif Bin Ashraf, Ajith V, Nipun Babu.

Captain: Ajith V. Vice-captain: Kalliparambil Rojith.

Edited by Samya Majumdar