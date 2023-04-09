ACC vs NDC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, Plate Q-F 4

The Arqam Cricket Club (ACC) will take on the Nadim Cricket Club (NDC) in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday, April 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ACC vs NDC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Arqam Cricket Club have had a mixed tournament so far, winning only one of their four games. They are 12th in the points table with two points and will look to change things around with the likes of Abdullah Ghazi and Adnan Khan among their ranks.

Meanwhile, Nadim Cricket Club have had a disappointing season so far, ranking 13th in the points table. They are coming off a five-wicket defeat to the Valley Boyz. They will look to end their two-match losing streak in this game.

ACC vs NDC Match Details

The Plate Quarter-Final 4 of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 09:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACC vs NDC, Plate Quarter Final 4

Date and Time: 9th April 2023, 09:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ACC vs NDC, Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is good for batting as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. There should be some early movement with the new ball, which could keep batters on their toes. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. Anything above 95 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 0

Matches won by team bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 94

Average second innings score: 92

ACC vs NDC Form Guide

ACC - L-W-L-L

NDC - L-L-W-L

ACC vs NDC Probable Playing XI

ACC Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdullah Ghazi, Adnan Khan (wk), Asmat Ullah, Farhan Babar, Hamad Shahzad, Jaffer Naqvi (c), Karan Menon, Muhammad Tamim, Muhammad Qasim Yaqoob, Wajahat Butt, Jagraj Singh

NDC Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Rehman (c&wk), Nasir Nadim, Haroon Arif, Irshad Hussain, Muhammad Altaf, Muhammad Wasif, Rehan Shah, Zahid Ameer, Mohammad Zohaib, Zohaib Akhtar, Wagas Ahmed

Today's ACC vs NDC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adnaan Khan (151 runs in three matches)

Adnaan Khan has proven to be an effective batter so far in this tournament and is also a superb wicketkeeper. He has scored 151 runs in three games and could explode and hit a big knock in this match.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Wasif (20 runs & 5 wickets in four matches)

Muhammad Wasif is an experienced batting all-rounder. He has amassed 20 runs and has taken five wickets in four games and could be a good multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdullah Ghazi (75 runs & 3 wickets in four matches)

Abdullah Ghazi has been a consistent performer for Arqum Cricket Club and could be a key addition to your fantasy team. He has scalped three wickets and scored 75 runs in four games and is an excellent selection for your Dream11 team for this match.

Top Bowler Pick

Asmat Ullah (Six wickets in four matches; Average: 12.00)

Asmat has impressed so far this tournament with his left-arm medium-fast bowling. He has taken six wickets in four games while being economical, making him a good option for your fantasy team.

ACC vs NDC match captain and vice-captain choices

Waqas Ahmed

Waqas Ahmed is an experienced player who has excelled with his all-round skill set over the years. He has scored 82 runs in three games in the ongoing tournament. The all-rounder is a decent captain's pick for your fantasy side.

Jaffer Naqvi

Jaffer is another excellent selection for your Dream11 team, having scored 55 runs at an average of 18.33 in four games. Given his batting abilities, he is one of the top contenders for the vice-captaincy pick.

5 must-picks for ACC vs NDC Dream11 fantasy cricket

Karan Menon

Muhammad Tamim

Muhammad Qasim Yaqoob

Zahid Ameer

Mohammad Zohaib

ACC vs NDC match expert tips, Plate Quarter Final 4

Abdullah Ghazi could provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He has scored 75 runs and taken three wickets at an economy rate of 12.87 in four games. He could be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

ACC vs NDC Dream11 Prediction Team, Plate Quarter Final 4, Head-to-Head League

ACC vs NDC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Adnaan Khan, A Rehman

Batters: J Naqvi, K Menon, M Wasif

All-rounders: Waqas Ahmed, Abdullah Ghazi, M Zohaib

Bowlers: Jagraj Singh, Asmat Ullah, I Hussain

ACC vs NDC Dream11 Prediction Team, Plate Quarter Final 4, Grand League

ACC vs NDC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Adnaan Khan, A Rehman

Batters: J Naqvi, W Butt, M Wasif, R Shah

All-rounders: Waqas Ahmed, Abdullah Ghazi

Bowlers: Jagraj Singh, Asmat Ullah, I Hussain

