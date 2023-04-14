ACC vs OSC Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 match - April 14th, 2023  

Arqum Cricket Club (ACC) and Our Souq Cricket Club (OSC) are set to lock horns in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 2023 on Friday, April 14. The ACC vs OSC match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two teams will play in the first game of the championship, which is expected to throw up plenty of young talents. The tournament is set to be an absolute cracker.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for ACC vs OSC. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Abdullah Ghazi (ACC) – 9 credits

Abdullah Ghazi has nine credits and is among the top bowlers in Dream11. Around 27 per cent of the users have made him either the captain or vice-captain of their teams. He has been picked by 87 per cent of the users.

Hence, you should also pick Abdullah Ghazi for your team for the ACC vs OSC match. He is an all-rounder and can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball.

#2 Ravindu Rathnayake (OSC) – 9 credits

Ravindu Rathnayake is another popular player in Dream11. Over 89 per cent of the Dream11 users have picked him. Hence, you should also look to include him in your team as he is one of the top all-rounders for the upcoming ACC vs OSC match.

#1 Harsha Cooray (OSC) – 9 credits

Harsha Cooray is the most popular cricketer for the ACC vs OSC match. He is listed in the batter’s category and has been picked by over 91 per cent of the users.

Most importantly, 44 per cent of Dream11 users have made him captain for the upcoming game while 10.56 per cent have made him vice-captain. Hence, he is a must for your Dream11 team.

