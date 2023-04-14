ACC vs OSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 1

The Arqam Cricket Club will take on the Our Souq Cricket Club (ACC vs OSC) in the inaugural match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League on Friday, April 14. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ACC vs OSC Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Arqam Cricket Club and Our Souq Cricket Club will kick off their respective campaigns with this matchup.

Arqam have a good list of experienced players and will be looking to get off to a winning start. They endured a disappointing run in the previous T10 League, where they won only one of their four games.

Meanwhile, the Our Souq Cricket Club are coming off a successful tournament in which they won three of their four Sharjah Ramadan T10 League games.

A competitive contest is expected on Friday as one team looks to regain its mojo while the other seeks to keep up its momentum.

ACC vs OSC Match Details

The first game of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 14 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 09:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Arqam Cricket Club vs Our Souq Cricket Club, Match 1, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League.

Date and Time: April 14, 2023, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ACC vs OSC, Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand, though there may not be much in the surface for the spinners.

The average first-innings score in the last three matches played at this venue was 132 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 132.

Average second innings score: 121.

ACC vs OSC Probable Playing XI

ACC Playing XI

No injury updates for Arqam Cricket Club heading into this important encounter.

Adnaan Khan (wk), Farhan Babar, Asmat Ullah, Hamad Shahzad, Jaffer Naqvi, Karan Menon, Wajahat Butt, Abdullah Ghazi, Anwar Ayub, Muhammad Qasim, Jagraj Singh.

OSC Playing XI

No injury updates for the Our Souq Cricket Club ahead of this key match.

A Thulaseedhar (wk), H Cooray, M Arif, Isham Ghouse, R Rathnayake, F Rehman, F Jaffer, C Buddhika, V Kulatunga, M Ubaidulla, P Bandara.

Today's ACC vs OSC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Adnaan Khan (151 runs in four Ramadan T10 games, Average: 50.33)

Adnaan Khan is a talented wicket-keeper batter who could be a great pick for your Dream11 fantasy outfit for this game. He bats in the top order and has scored 151 runs at a strike rate of 222.06 in four Sharjah Ramadan T10 League games.

Top Batter pick

Harsha Coorey (122 runs in five Ramadan T10 games, Average:40.67)

Harsha Coorey has made some valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 122 runs at an average of 40.67 in five Sharjah Ramadan T10 League games. A big knock from this explosive batter is expected in the upcoming games, making him a lock pick for your ACC vs OSC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Abdullah Ghazi (95 runs and five wickets in five Ramadan T10 games; batting average: 19.00)

Abdullah Ghazi will be the player to watch out for in the upcoming match as he has been in incredible touch lately. He has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 153.23 and has also scalped five wickets in five Sharjah Ramadan T10 League games.

Ghazi could prove to be an interesting multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team for Friday's Sharjah Ramadan T20 League contest.

Top Bowler pick

Asmat Ullah (Six wickets in four Ramadan T10 games, E.R: 7.70)

Asmat Ullah is in good touch with the ball and makes good use of it in the shortest format. He has taken six wickets at an average of 12.83 in four Sharjah Ramadan T10 League games. Ullah could be an excellent option for your ACC vs OSC Dream11 fantasy team.

ACC vs OSC match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindu Rathnayake

Ravindu Rathnayake has been one of his team's most consistent bowlers who can provide early breakthroughs for his side. He is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your ACC vs OSC Dream11 fantasy team.

Rathnayake has picked up four wickets at an average of 16.00 in five Sharjah Ramadan T10 League games. He will be raring to add to his tally in Friday's match.

Vimukthi Kulatunga

Vimukthi Kulatunga has been a consistent contributor with the ball so far for his team. He picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 10.71 in five Sharjah Ramadan T10 League games. Kulatunga could be the best pick for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy for this upcoming Sharjah Ramadan T20 League match.

5 Must-picks with Players for ACC vs OSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abdullah Ghazi

Harsha Coorey

Anwar Ayub

Muhammad Arif

Muhammad Qasim

ACC vs OSC match expert tips 1st match

Faisur Rehman is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side for Friday's Sharjah Ramadan T20 League contest. He is a talented batter who can also bowl in the middle overs and could potentially bring you plenty of points.

ACC vs OSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

Arqam Cricket Club vs Our Souq Cricket Club Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Adnaan Khan, Faisur Babar,

Batters: J Naqvi, Muhammad Arif, W Butt,

All-rounders: Faisur Rehman, Abdullah Ghazi, Ravindu Rathnayake.

Bowlers: Vimukthi Kulatunga, Asmat Ullah, M Ubaidulla.

ACC vs OSC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

Arqam Cricket Club vs Our Souq Cricket Club Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Adnaan Khan, A Thulassed.

Batters: J Naqvi, Harsha Coorey, K Menon.

All-rounders: Faisur Rehman, Abdullah Ghazi, Ravindu Rathnayake.

Bowlers: Vimukthi Kulatunga, Asmat Ullah, Muhammad Qasim.

