ACC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2023, Match 18

Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) will take on Swantons Cricket Club (SWC) in the 18th match of the KCA Club Championship 2023 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday, May 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ACC vs SWC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 18.

Athreya Cricket Club have done a great job so far. They have won both their matches and have eight points. They are on top of Group B as things stand.

Meanwhile, Swantons Cricket Club have won and lost a game each. They are fourth in the standings with four points.

ACC vs SWC Match Details, Match 18

The Match 18 of KCA Club Championship 2023 will be played on May 7 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The match is set to take place at 1.40 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACC vs SWC, KCA Club Championship 2023, Match 18

Date and Time: May 7, 2023, 1.40 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ACC vs SWC Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Ground has produced a balanced track where both bowlers and batters have found assistance. Swing bowlers could do damage with the new ball on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 177

Average second innings score: 114.33

ACC vs SWC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Athreya Cricket Club: W-W

Swantons Cricket Club: L-W

ACC vs SWC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Athreya Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Athreya Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Sreeraj R, Riya Basheer, TJ Aadidev, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu, Joffin Jose, Mohammed Anas, K Rojith, Jestin Thomas, Adithya K, and K Adithyakrishnan.

Swantons Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Swantons Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Abdul Farhan-TK, Ajinas M, Harikrishnan D(C), Preetish Pavan, Gowtham Mohan, Sreejith Sanjeev(wk), Appu Prakash, Basil Thampi, Akhil Sajeev, Vishnu P kumar, and N Afrad.

ACC vs SWC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

U Krishna

U Krishna scored five runs in the only innings he got to bat in. A lot more will be expected of him going forward.

Top Batter pick

Ajinas M (2 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 156.90)

Ajinas M is the top-scorer for Swantons Cricket Club. He has made 91 runs in two games at a strike rate close to 157 and he has an average of 91 as well.

Top All-rounder pick

A Baiju (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.86)

A Baiju has done well with the ball in hand. He has taken three wickets in two games at an economy of 6.86.

Top Bowler pick

Vishnu TM (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.63)

Vishnu TM is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team in the competition. He has already scalped five wickets in two games at an economy rate of 6.63.

ACC vs SWC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Basheer

R Basheer has batted quite impressively in the tournament. He has already smacked 108 runs in two matches at an average of 54 and also has a strike rate of 147.95. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your ACC vs SWC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Adithyakrishnan

K Adithyakrishnan is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team along with Vishnu TM. He has also scalped five wickets at an unbelievable economy of 5.07.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ACC vs SWC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Adithyakrishnan 5 wickets 168 points R Basheer 108 runs 160 points Vishnu TM 5 wickets 141 points Ajinas M 91 runs 130 points K Sagar Mohan 3 wickets 125 points

ACC vs SWC match expert tips

R Basheer is a very reliable player with the bat and he could be a safe multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

ACC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

ACC vs SWC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: U Krishna, A Farhan

Batters: R Basheer, Ajinas M, V Renjith-Menon

All-rounders: A Baiju, M Anas, J Jose

Bowlers: K Adithyakrishnan, Vishnu TM, K Sagar Mohan

ACC vs SWC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

ACC vs SWC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: U Krishna

Batters: R Basheer, Ajinas M, V Renjith-Menon, T Aadidev

All-rounders: A Baiju, J Jose

Bowlers: K Adithyakrishnan, Vishnu TM, K Sagar Mohan, B Thampi

