ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCA Club Championship T20 - May 4th, 2023

The upcoming KCA Club Championship match between Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) and Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) is set to take place on May 4, 2023, at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

Both teams will look to put their best foot forward and secure a win, which will be crucial to their standings in the tournament.

With so much at stake, it's essential to carefully consider the captain and vice-captain choices for the ACC vs TRC Dream11 team.

#3 Afrad Reshab (ACC) - 7.5 Credits

In the upcoming KCA Club Championship match between ACC and TRC, Afrad Reshab could be an excellent choice for the vice-captain position in the Dream11 team.

He has been in impressive form in his last five non-domestic T20 matches, taking nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.30. His bowling skills and ability to take crucial wickets make him an essential player in any team.

#2 Jose Perayil (TRC) - 8.5 Credits

Jose Perayil could also be considered a strong contender for the vice-captain position in the ACC vs TRC Dream11 team. He has made valuable contributions in his recent matches, showcasing his all-round skills. In his last five games, Jose Perayil has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.10.

He has also been in good form with the bat, scoring crucial runs in the middle order. With his ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Jose Perayil can prove to be a vital asset for any team.

#1 Akash Babu (TRC) - 8 Credits

Akash, with his consistent batting and fielding skills, could be an excellent choice as the captain for the ACC vs TRC Dream11 team. Although his T20I stats may not be impressive, he has the potential to play a crucial role in the upcoming KCA Club Championship match.

Akash has played in seven T20s and as many T20Is having two runs in both so far and no wickets. However, he has the potential to prove his worth.

