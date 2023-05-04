ACC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2023, Match 12

The 12th match of the KCA Club Championship 2023 will see the Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) take on Tripunithura Cricket Club (TRC) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Thursday, May 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction.

Both Athreya CC and Tripunithura CC will start their campaign amid high expectations.

Athreya CC have a strong roster with the likes of Joffin Jose and Rojith Ganesh capable of winning games singlehandedly. Tripunithura CC also have a well-balanced side but lack the same experience their opponents boast of.

With both sides looking to start their campaign on the right note, an entertaining game is on the cards in Alappuzha.

ACC vs TRC Match Details

Athreya CC and Tripunithura CC will lock horns in the 12th match of the KCA Club Championship 2023 on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACC vs TRC, KCA Club Championship 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: May 4th, 2023, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, India

Live Streaming: Fancode

ACC vs TRC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Athreya CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for Athreya CC.

Athreya CC probable playing 11

Sreeraj R, Riya Basheer, TJ Aadidev, Vivek KP, Nipun Babu, Joffin Jose, Mohammed Anas, K Rojith, Jestin Thomas, Adithya K and K Adithyakrishnan.

Tripunithura CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for Tripunithura CC.

Tripunithura CC probable playing 11

Jaganathan M R, Mohammad Kaif, Akash Babu, KN Harikrishnan, CS Sivakiran, Muhammed Ashiq, Jose S Pirayil, Ajith Raj, CS Sooraj, P Nazal and Bovas Justin.

ACC vs TRC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jaganathan R (Last 2 matches, 26 runs, Average: 13.00)

Jaganathan R is a decent batter who can bat in any position. Although he has only 26 runs in his last two matches, Jaganathan is capable of playing big knocks.

While Sreeraj R is also a decent option, Jaganathan could be a good addition to your ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aadidev TJ (Last 5 matches, 80 runs, SR: 109.58)

Aadidev TJ is perhaps Athreya CC's best batting option given his experience. He has been in decent form with 80 runs in his last five matches at a strike rate of nearly 110.

With Aadidev likely to bat in the top order, he is a top pick for your ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Joffin Jose (last 5 matches, 102 runs, 6 wickets)

Joffin Jose is a skilled all-rounder who can win games single-handedly. He has 102 runs and six wickets in his last five matches, holding him in good stead.

With the conditions also likely to suit him, Jose is a must-have in your ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ajith Raj (last 4 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 13.87)

Ajith Raj has been in good form with the ball, picking up eight wickets in four matches. He has a bowling average of 13.87 in his last four matches, impressing in the middle overs.

With Ajith known for his economical spells and wicket-taking ability, he is a fine pick for your ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team.

ACC vs TRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammed Ashiq

Muhammed Ashiq is TRC's best player and is in fine form coming into the game. Ashiq has 103 runs in his last five matches at a strike rate in excess of 120. He can also add value with the ball, making him a top captaincy pick for your ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team.

Rojith Ganesh

Rojith Ganesh has been in fine form coming into this game with scores of 1, 38, 25, and 11 in his last four innings. Rojith is also a handy leg-spinner but has not bowled as much in recent matches.

Given his experience and ability, Ganesh is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ACC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Arjun Venugopal 51 runs, 2 wickets in 5 matches Joffin Jose 102 runs, 6 wickets in 5 matches Ajith Raj 8 wickets in 4 matches

ACC vs TRC match expert tips

Justin Thomas starts the tournament as one of Athreya's go-to bowlers in the middle overs. He has six wickets in four matches with an average of 17 with the ball. With the conditions likely to favor spin, Thomas is a good differential pick for your ACC vs TRC Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ACC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ACC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ACC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jaganathan MR

Batters: R Basheer, T Aadidev

All-rounders: J Jose, J S Perayil, M Anas, M Ashiq (c), A Raj

Bowlers: K Rojith (vc), K Adithyakrishnan, C Sooraj

ACC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ACC vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sreeraj R

Batters: R Basheer, T Aadidev (c), A Babu (vc)

All-rounders: J Jose, J S Perayil, M Anas, M Ashiq

Bowlers: P Nazal, K Adithyakrishnan, C Sooraj

