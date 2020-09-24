ACCA v ROS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cartaxo Match - Sept 24th, 2020

Despite having a decent roster, Amigos CC Ansiao have found it difficult to produce a power-packed performance in the tournament so far, losing two out of their three games. Currently in fifth position, Amigos CC will take on fourth-placed Rossio CC who have won two and lost two of the four games they've played so far.

Both the teams had contrasting results in their previous matches with Amigos CC losing to Alvalade CC by nine wickets. In contrast, Rossio CC won a rollercoaster match against Oeiras CC where they defeated the latter in the Golden Ball.

Amigos CC's inexperience is causing them trouble in this tournament, and for Rossio CC, it is all about finding the right balance. The latter are, however, the favourites to win this match.

Squads to choose from

Amigos CC Ansiao

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

Rossio CC

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Amigos CC Ansiao

G Bullock, E Ballard, C Redhead, N Kumar, A Dudfield, C Worth, M Tariq, J Khan, A Winter, R Saravanan and R Reddy.

Rossio CC

R Bhardwaj, I Khan, Md Siraj, Y Paudel, B Gyawali, R Hudda, A Adnani, A Naseem, M Rahman, S Bhatia and H Singh.

Match Details

Match: Amigos CC Ansiao vs Rossio CC

Date: 24th September, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The track at Cartaxo Cricket Ground will offer more assistance to the batters. Having said that, there is something for the bowlers, especially the spinners. While bowling first, the variations for the pacers, more specifically, the slower deliveries, have worked well. While chasing, the bowlers have found it challenging. Still, a score around 100 is defendable.

ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ACCA v ROS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Raghu, A Naseem, H Khoba, H Singh, A Andani, I Khan Jr, M Siraj Nipo, A Alam, A Winter, J Khan, R Bhardwaj

Captain: M Siraj Nipo Vice-Captain: A Winter

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Naseem, H Khoba, H Singh, A Andani, I Khan Jr, M Siraj Nipo, A Alam, A Winter, J Khan, R Bhardwaj, J Zinkus

Captain: A Winter Vice-Captain: R Bhardwaj