ACCA vs ALV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cartaxo Match - Sept 23rd, 2020

Match 11 of the ECS T10 Cartaxo League has Amigos CC Ansiao taking on Alvalade CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Both teams have won just one game, although Alvalade CC have looked the better of the two. Although they did lose their first two games, Alvalade put on an impressive bowling performance against Rossio CC to get their first win on Monday. Their opponents, Amigos CC, also had a false start to their tournament, only to kick-start their campaign with a brilliant win against Royals CC Lisbon.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, Alvalade CC will hold the edge heading into this game given their bowling prowess. However, this game should be a very closely fought one, especially with a place in the knockout phase hanging in the balance.

Squads to choose from

Amigos CC Ansiao

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

Alvalade CC

Rana Saad Javed Khan, Arslan Ahmed, Davinder Singh, Gursewak Singh Gavy, Amit Datta, Arslan Nawaz, Rao Muhammad Imran, Kazim Ahmad, Amir Dar, Hamza Riasat, Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Zohaib Sarwar, Gagan preet Singh, Parveen Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Usman, Asad Ghumman, Surinder Paul, Adnan Akhtar, Tawinder Singh, Umair Sarwar, Waqar Sarfaraz and Waqas Jahangir.

Predicted Playing 11

Amigos CC Ansiao

A Winter, J Zinkus, R Raghu, H Khoba, R Reddy, J Khan, A Dudfield, C Redhead, G Bullock, C Worth and P Stubbs

Alvalade CC

A Qazi, G Singh, R Sarwar, P Singh, R Imran Muhammad, A Dar, D Singh, A Nawaz, A Ahmed, K Ahmad and L Singh

Match Details

Match: Amigos CC Ansiao vs Alvalade CC

Date: 23rd September 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball is on the cards, with there being something in the pitch for both batsmen and bowlers. Although we have already seen a few high-scoring thrillers, the bowlers have managed to hold their own with clever variations in pace.

Both teams will ideally want to bat first, with the pressure of a huge score bound to have a say on the chasing team. 100 should be a par score at this venue, with the conditions not likely to change much during the day.

ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ACCA vs ALV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Raghu, R Sarwar, R Muhammad, L Singh, H Khoba, P Singh, J Zinkus, A Nawaz, A Winter, J Khan and R Reddy

Captain: R Muhammad, Vice-Captain: P Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Qazi, R Sarwar, R Muhammad, L Singh, A Ahmad, P Singh, J Zinkus, A Nawaz, A Winter, J Khan and P Stubbs

Captain: R Muhammad, Vice-Captain: A Winter