ACCA vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cartaxo Match - Sept 22nd, 2020

Match 5 of the ECS T10 Cartaxo League has Amigos CC Ansiao taking on Oeiras CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

While Oeiras did get a taste of T10 action on the opening day, this will be Amigos CC Ansiao's first game in the tournament. However, Amigos are in for a very tough test first up against a strong Oeiras bowling unit. Although there was room for improvement in their first outing against Alvalade CC, Oeiras are the overwhelming favourites for this ECS game.

The Amigos also has a decent roster in place and have done well in recent years in the domestic circuit. However, a lack of experience could be a problem in what should be a pulsating game of ECS T10 cricket in Cartaxo. With either side eyeing two points, we should be in for a thrilling encounter to kickstart an action-packed day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo League.

Squads to choose from

Amigos CC Ansiao

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

Oeiras CC

Salman Ahmed, Paolo Buccimazza, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Kuldeep Gholiya, Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ishwar Singh, Michael Harris, Fakhrul Mohon, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Jay, Kapil Surendrakumar, Vishal Arora, Druvkumar Mistri, Druvilkumar Mistri and Sunil Surendra.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Amigos CC Ansiao

G Bullock, E Ballard, C Redhead, N Kumar, A Dudfield, C Worth, M Tariq, J Khan, A Winter, R Saravanan and R Reddy.

Oeiras CC

K Gholiya, C Greenshields, J Balakrishna, R Narayan, K Patel, P Buccimazza, M Hussain, M Harris, S Ahmed, I Singh and N Prakash.

Match Details:

Match: Amigos CC Ansiao vs Oeiras CC.

Date: 22nd September 2020, at 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides on Tuesday, with the batsmen ruling the roost in the ECS tournament so far. Despite the pacers enjoying some success with the new ball, it has largely been one-way traffic, with scores of over 100 being notched comfortably. Spinners aren't expected to get much turn although they could be in in the middle overs against batsmen who will be looking to take them on. Both teams will ideally want to bat first after winning the tos,s with 100 being a competitive total.

ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ACCA vs OEI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Gholiya, C Greenshields, N Kumar, E Ballard, J Balkrisna, P Buccimazza, M Hussain, A Dudfield, M Harris, A Winter and J Khan.

Captain: C Greenshields, Vice-Captain: K Gholiya.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Gholiya, C Greenshields, N Kumar, C Redhead, J Balkrisna, P Buccimazza, R Narayanan, A Dudfield, M Harris, A Winter and J Khan.

Captain: C Greenshields, Vice-Captain: A Dudfield.