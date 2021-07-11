ACCB vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 12th, 2021

The defending champions, Asian Cricket Club Bucharest (ACCB), will kick off their campaign against Baneasa in Match No. 3 and 4 of ECS T10 Romania 2021 on July 12.

ACCB (Asian Cricket Club Bucharest) played as ICC (Indian CC) Bucharest last season. They will be hoping that a change in the nomenclature does not change their fortunes in the upcoming season.

However, Baneasa would desperately desire a change in the flow of their tides after a dismal end to their campaign last season as they finished the group stage in bottom place.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the match between Asian Cricket Club Bucharest and Baneasa.

Gohar Manan, the right-handed opening batter of Asian Cricket Club Bucharest, had a dream season last year. Among the few batters with a strike rate of over 100, Gohar also topped the batting charts with 251 runs to his name.

What is eye-catching is his average of 83.66 and a strike rate of 272.82, numbers at which he produced all those runs last season. He will remain one of the most thrilling batsmen to watch out for in ECS T10 Romania 2021.

#2 Abdul Asif

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest top-order batter Abdul Asif was the second-highest run-scorer last season. He amassed 81 runs in four innings and played second fiddle to Gohar Manan more often than not.

Asif can also be called upon anytime to deliver an over or two with his right-arm fast bowling.

#1 Ziarmal Sahak

Alongside the leading run-scorer of the previous season, Asian Cricket Club Bucharest also boasts of having the leading wicket-taker in their ranks in the form of Ziarmal Sahak.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler topped the chart with eight wickets, with a best of 4/15. The team will expect him to open the attack and provide early breakthroughs once more in ECS T10 Romania 2021.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar