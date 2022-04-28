ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2022, Match 15 and 16

ACCB will take on Baneasa in the 15th and 16th matches of the ECS Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Thursday.

ACCB and Baneasa are two sides at the polar opposite ends of the ECS Romania table. With just one win from their six matches so far, ACCB are reeling at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Baneasa have won all four of their games and are on top of the standings. This is expected to be a cracker of a contest and it won’t be surprising to see Baneasa extend their winning streak to six games by the end of this double-header.

ACCB vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

ACCB XI

Gohar Manan, Asad Abbas(wk), Abdul Asif, Sami Ullah, Rajnish Ghai, Saeed Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Pubudu Nilanga, Sheriyar Sohail, Arfan Muhammad, Sukhbinder Singh(c)

BAN XI

Noman Sajid, Ijaz Hussain(c), Abdul Shakoor(wk), Mahesh Prasanna, Supinder Hayer, Joby Charly, Zafar Ullah, Anik Ahmed, Isfahan Doekhie, Perminder Singh, Adnan Hanif

Match Details

ACCB vs BAN, ECS Romania 2022, Match 15 and 16

Date and Time: 28th April, 2022, 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here. Batters will need to spend some time in the middle before accelerating.

Today’s ACCB vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Abbas is a fairly good wicketkeeper who could prove to be pivotal. He has a strike rate of 208.33 in the competition and will be hoping for longer stays at the crease.

Batters

A Asif is a wonderful batter who knows how to hammer runs at any stage of the game. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition and has amassed 154 runs at a strike rate of 205.33. He has also scalped three wickets with the ball.

R Ghai is another pivotal player who ACCB can turn towards. Ghai has scored 131 runs in six matches.

All-rounders

I Hussain is a brilliant all-rounder who can take the game away from the opposition. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 139 runs so far and has also taken seven wickets.

Bowlers

P Singh is a handy player to have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 8.12.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACCB vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

I Hussain (BAN) – 495 points

A Asif (ACCB) – 324 points

S Ullah (ACCB) – 207 points

R Ghai (ACCB) – 194 points

P Singh (BAN) – 161 points

Important stats for ACCB vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

I Hussain: 139 runs and 7 wickets

A Asif: 153 runs and 2 wickets

S Ullah: 24 runs and 1 wicket

R Ghai: 86 runs

P Singh: 4 wickets

ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today

ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Abbas, A Asif, R Ghai, I Doekhie, G Manan, I Hussain, S Ullah, J Charly, P Singh, A Ahmed, P Nilanga

Captain: I Hussain, Vice-Captain: A Asif

ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Abbas, A Shakoor, A Asif, R Ghai, I Doekhie, G Manan, I Hussain, S Ullah, P Singh, A Ahmed, P Nilanga

Captain: S Ullah, Vice-Captain: R Ghai

Edited by Diptanil Roy