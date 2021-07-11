ACCB vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania 2021 Match 3 & 4 – Jul 12, 2021

The European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Romania 2021 continues and in match number three and four, ACCB (Asian Cricket Club Bucharest) will take on Baneasa Cricket Club. The Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest will be the venue for this game.

ACCB, who were known as ICC (Indian CC) Bucharest last season, are the defending champions. They topped the league stages before they went on to win the final against United Cricket Club. They lost just one game in the entire season of the ECS T10 Romania 2020. Thus, they are starting as the favorites.

Meanwhile, Baneasa Cricket Club finished bottom of the points table in the 2020 season of the ECS T10 Romania. They failed to win even a single game in that tournament and lost each of their three league stage encounters.

Squads to choose from

ACCB: Abdul Asif Bevinje, Afzaal Hussain, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas, Azhar Jamil, Denis Guluna, Gohar Manan, Harpreet Singh, Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Rahim Gul, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Ullah Uzair

Baneasa: Abdul Shakoor, Adnan Hanif, Bilal Shah, Ijaz Hussain, Jegan Murugan, Mahesh Prasanna, Muhammad Mashal, Parminder Mann, Pradeep Priyankara, Sheriyar Sohail, Supinder Hayer, Talha Tariq, Umair Rauif, Waqar Abbasi, Wasif Sharif

Predicted Playing XIs

ACCB: Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Isfahan Doekhie, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Ishaq, Sukhbinder Singh (c), Rahim Gul (wk), Muhammad Zakria, Saeed Ullah, Harpreet Singh

Baneasa: Waqar Abbasi, Ijaz Hussain, Talha Tariq, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Parminder Mann, Wasif Sharif, Adnan Hanif, Umair Rauif (c), Zafar Ullah, Supinder Hayer, Jegan Murugan

Match Details

Match: ACCB vs Baneasa, Match 3 & 4

Date: July 12th 2021, 3:30 & 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest is likely to be a good one to bat on. The ball will most probably come on to the bat nicely and the batters can play shots on the up. Meanwhile, there might be some movement for the pacers early on. Thus, a score of around 95-100 could well be par at this venue.

ECS T10 Romania 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ACCB vs BAN)

Dream11 Team for ACCB vs Baneasa - ECS T10 Romania 2021 Match 3 & 4.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Shakoor, Gohar Manan, Adnan Hanif, Sami Ullah, Talha Tariq, Saeed Ullah, Ijaz Hussain, Isfahan Doekhie, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Waqar Abbasi

Captain: Ijaz Hussain Vice-captain: Abdul Asif Bevinje

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Gohar Manan, Sami Ullah, Talha Tariq, Muhammad Zakria, Saeed Ullah, Ijaz Hussain, Parminder Mann, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Waqar Abbasi, Harpreet Singh

Captain: Gohar Manan Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava