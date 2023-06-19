ACCB vs BUG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ECS Romania T10 match – June 19, 2023

The fourth match of the ECS Romania T10 league is all set to kick off between ACCB and Bucharest Gladiators on June 19. The game is scheduled to start at 5:45 PM IST at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest.

It will be the first game for both teams and they would be eyeing for a comfortable win to kickstart their journey in this year’s ECS edition. The last game that the two played in 2022 saw Bucharest Gladiators sail to a dominating nine-wicket victory with more than four overs to spare.

It will also be interesting to see how these two teams approach this upcoming fixture. As we gear up for this epic showdown, let us look at the top three players whom you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the ACCB vs BUG Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Amar Sharma (BUG) - 8.5 credits

Amar is a fairly capable all-rounder who has made some pretty handy contributions with the bat and the ball in recent editions. Since 2021, Amar has featured in 43 T10 games and garnered over 350 runs at a strike rate of 128.31. Besides, he has scalped 30 wickets, with an astounding average of 15.13.

Considering his potency with the bat and the ball, Amar can be a true match-winner for his side. He should surely be one of your top picks in your ACCB vs BUG Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Muhammad Moiz (BUG) - 9 credits

Moiz is a highly qualified all-rounder who can stun any opposition with his all-round skills. He has scored 822 runs in 31 T10 games at an astronomical strike rate of 234.85 which includes his career-best score of 58.

He can be equally devastating with the ball and has picked up 27 wickets at a jaw-dropping strike rate of just 12.22.

#1 Gohar Manan (ACCB) - 9 credits

Gohar is a very capable batsman who can entertain the crowd with his power-hitting abilities. He bats with a scintillating strike rate of 213.29 and averages just over 25 in the T10 circuit. In just 34 T10 innings, the 34-year-old has clobbered 802 runs, with 60 fours and 73 sixes.

Gohar can send chills down the spine of any bowler. He should most definitely be the man to watch out for in your ACCB vs BUG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or a vice-captain.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's ACCB vs BUG Dream11 contest? Muhammad Moiz Gohar Manan 0 votes