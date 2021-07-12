ACCB vs BUG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 13th, 2021

The Asian Cricket Club Bucharest (ACCB) will face the Bucharest Gladiators in Match No. 7 and 8 of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov, Bucharest on Tuesday.

ACCB played as the Indian CC Bucharest and won the ECS T10 Romania last season. They kick-started their title defense in style this year, winning both their opening games against Baneasa. Subsequently, the club also topped the points table.

The Bucharest Gladiators, on the other hand, lost both their opening games against the United Cricket Club.

On that note, here are three players who can be picked as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Romania 2021 encounter.

#3 Pavel Florin

Bucharest Gladiators bowler Pavel Florin has picked up four wickets from two games in the ongoing ECS T10 Romania 2021. He bagged three wickets in the very first match of this edition where his side played against the United Cricket Club. Pavel previously played for Cluj and United and has quite a bit of experience under his belt.

#2 Gohar Manan

Right-handed opening batsman Gohar Manan has had a fantastic start to the season. He has scored 113 runs from two games, striking at 289.74. The Asian Cricket Club Bucharest batsman also scored the first century of the ECS T10 Romania 2021.

He achieved the feat in his side’s opening game against Baneasa. Manan remained unbeaten on 112 off just 37 deliveries. His scintillating knock comprised 10 fours and as many sixes, at a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 302.7.

#1 Abdul Asif

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest all-rounder Abdul Asif has done well with both the bat and the ball in his side’s first two games in this edition of the ECS T10 Romania.

Asif played a blistering 19-ball 75 knock and stayed unbeaten in his team’s second game against Baneasa. His brutal hitting powered Asian Cricket Club Bucharest to a nine-wicket win, where they chased down a total of 91 in under six overs. Asif smashed four fours and nine sixes at a mammoth strike-rate of 394.7.

Earlier, Asif picked up a couple of wickets in the same game as well. He has claimed a total of four wickets from two games. Asif can earn your Dream11 team a lot of points and therefore is a must-pick.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee