ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Romania, Matches 7 & 8

The seventh and eighth matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2022 will see Bucharest Gladiators (BUG) take on the ACCB at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Tuesday.

ACCB come into the game on the back of a big win over United courtesy of a stunning batting display. They will be keen to continue their newfound form against the Gladiators, who couldn't beat Baneasa in two attempts. However, they have a solid roster to fall back on and will fancy at least one win against the highly-rated ACCB side. With the points table slowly taking shape, a cracking double-header beckons in Bucharest.

ACCB vs BUG Probable Playing 11 Today

BUG XI

Atif Naqvi, Muhammad Moiz, Manmeet Koli, Imran Haider (wk), Shalitha Aravinda, Waqas Ahmed, Ali Jawad, Cosmin Zavoiu (c), Zawwar Ali, Ali Zain and Pavel Florin.

ACCB XI

Gohar Manan, Asad Abbas (wk), Abdul Asif, Anandha Karthikeyan, Saeed Ullah, Muhammad Ishaq, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh (c), Rajnish Ghai, Mohammad Zakria and Rahim Gul.

Match Details

ACCB vs BUG, ECS T10 Romania 2022, Matches 7 & 8

Date and Time: 26th April 2022, 3:30 and 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

As seen on the opening day of fixtures, high-scoring games are on the cards in Bucharest. The bowlers haven't gotten much help off the surface with the batters likely to go on the attack from ball one. The dimensions of the ground don't help the bowlers' cause as well. The odd ball could keep low, with the bowlers likely to revert to a change of pace more often than not. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s ACCB vs BUG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Imran Haider: Imran Haider didn't have a great opening day in the ECS T10 Romania, unable to score many runs in the middle overs. However, Haider is known for his ability to hit big sixes and should get the nod in your ACCB vs BUG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gohar Manan: Gohar Manan is one of the most feared batters in the competition, with his numbers speaking for themselves. Manan was brilliant yesterday, coming up with blistering knocks at the top of the order. Given his form and ability, Manan should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Manmeet Koli: Although Bucharest Gladiators didn't win any of their games yesterday, Manmeet Koli starred with both the bat and ball. While his wicket-taking ability served his side well, Koli's explosiveness with the bat stole the show. With the conditions suiting his skill-set, Koli is a must-have in your ACCB vs BUG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sukhbinder Singh: Sukhbinder Singh is an experienced player and is even leading the ACCB this season. His variations are his strength and with the pitch offering some variable bounce, Sukhbinder can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ACCB vs BUG Dream11 prediction team

Manmeet Koli (BUG)

Sami Ullah (ACCB)

Gohar Manan (ACCB)

Important stats for ACCB vs BUG Dream11 prediction team

Gohar Manan - 46 runs in 2 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches, Average: 23.00

Muhammad Moiz - 54 runs in 2 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches, Average: 27.00

Manmeet Koli - 48 runs and 4 wickets in 2 ECS T10 Romania 2022 matches

ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Romania League 2022)

ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Romania League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Haider, A Abbas, M Muhammad, G Manan, A Asif, R Ghai, M Koli, W Ahmed, P Florin, S Singh and A Zawwar.

Captain: M Muhammad. Vice-captain: A Asif.

ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Romania League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Haider, A Abbas, M Muhammad, G Manan, A Asif, Sami Ullah, M Koli, W Ahmed, C Zavoiu, S Singh and A Zawwar.

Captain: A Asif. Vice-captain: M Koli.

