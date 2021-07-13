ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Romania match - July 13, 2021

ACCB will face Bucharest Gladiators in the seventh and eighth matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 on Tuesday at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest.

ACCB got off to a flying start in the ECS T10 Romania 2021, winning their first two games against Baneasa Cricket Club to sit atop the points table. Gohar Manan and Abdul Asif Bevinje have been the stars for them. The former scored a century in the first match, and the latter contributed in both departments in the second match.

Meanwhile, Bucharest Gladiators have had a contrasting start to their ECS T10 Romania 2021 campaign. They suffered defeats in both their games against United Cricket Club. Pavel Florin has been the sole performer for them, picking up four wickets. Against a strong ACCB side, they will look to up their game to come out on top.

Squads to choose from

ACCB

Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Afzaal Hussain, Harpreet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Isfahan Doekhie, Mohammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeedullah Saeed, Sami Ullah, Syed Abbas.

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu, Esanka Rumesh Priyadharshana, Satish Kumar, Vimalraj Poosanam, Manmeet Koli, Pavel Florin, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Regan Francis, Shajeel Muhammad, Zameer Mushtaq, Imran Haider, Shalitha Prabath/

Probable Playing XIs

ACCB

Sukhbinder Singh, Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Saeed Ullah, Rahim Gul, Abdul Asif, Harpreet Singh, Gohar Manan, Denis Guluna.

Bucharest Gladiators

Cosmin Zavoiu, Pavel Florin, Imran Haider (wk), Moiz Muhammad, Binod Nepali, Kokulan Subramaniyam, Shalitha Prabath, Zameer Mushtaq, Patras Masih, Manmeet Koli, Mihai Achim.

Match Details

Matches: ACCB vs Bucharest Gladiators, Matches 7 and 8.

Date and Time: 13th July, 3:30 PM IST and 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground offers assistance to the batters. Spinners could play a role in the later stages of the matches, with the pitch expected to down. The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

ACCB vs BUG Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestion

ACCB vs BUG Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Romania 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Haider, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Moiz Muhammad, Patras Masih, Isfahan Doekhie, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Manmeet Koli.

Captain: Abdul Asif ,Vice-captain: Gohar Manan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2 :Rahim Gul, Gohar Manan, Cosmin Zavoiu, Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin, Moiz Muhammad, Saeed Ullah, Isfahan Doekhie, Mihai Achim, Abdul Asif, Manmeet Koli

Captain: Abdul Asif. Vice-captain: Pavel Florin.

Edited by Bhargav