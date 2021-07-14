ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania matches - July 15th, 2021

The Asian Cricket Club Bucharest will take on Cluj in Match No. 15 and 16 of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov, Bucharest on July 15.

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest are perched at the top of the table with eight points from six matches. Cluj, on the other hand, have eight points from four matches with the two teams being separated by a small margin of net run rate.

While Cluj will want to maintain their winning streak, Asian Cricket Club Bucharest will not want to lose their top spot to Cluj.

On that note, here are the three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Romania 2021 match.

#3 Gohar Manan

Gohar Manan, the right-handed batsman of Asian Cricket Club Bucharest, has demonstrated his class right from the beginning of the tournament. With 214 runs in just five innings at an average of 53.5, Manan is leading the run-getters’ chart.

To add to his credentials, Manan also scored the first century of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 in his team’s opening game against Baneasa. His unbeaten 37-ball 112 comprised 10 fours and 10 sixes and he played at a strike rate of above 300.

#2 Abdul Asif

Abdul Asif is another crucial member of the Asian Cricket Club Bucharest line-up. His contributions with both the bat and the ball so far have made him one of the players to watch out for in ECS T10 Romania 2021.

Asif is currently the third-highest run scorer of the season with 176 runs at an average of 58.66. He has also been more than handy with the ball and has taken four wickets so far with his right-arm fast bowling.

#1 Taranjeet Singh

Taranjeet Singh, the right-handed opening batsman for Cluj, has been instrumental in his team’s success so far. He has been responsible for providing his team with blistering starts. Being the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament and the highest run-getter of his team, Taranjeet has notched up 210 runs in only four innings.

He is also the leading wicket-taker for his team with five wickets to his name so far. Taranjeet remains one of the top players to watch not only in the upcoming fixture but also throughout ECS T10 Romania 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee