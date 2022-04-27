ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Romania 2022, Match 11 and 12

ACCB will take on Cluj in the 11th and 12th matches of the ECS Romania 2022 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Wednesday.

ACCB have been an extremely underwhelming side in the ECS Romania this season. They have won only one of their four matches so far and are arriving into this clash after losing consecutive games. They are fourth in the table with just two points to their name.

Meanwhile, Cluj began their campaign with two losses on the bounce against Banasea. They are rooted to the bottom of the table with no points in their bank. They will be hoping to register their first win of the season against ACCB.

ACCB vs CLJ Probable Playing 11 Today

ACCB XI

Sheriyar Sohail, Rahim Gul, Mohammad Zakria, Sukhbinder Singh, Gohar Manan, Abdul Asif, Sami Ullah, Saeed Ullah, Asad Abbas, Anandha Karthikeyan, Muhammad Ishaq.

CLJ XI

Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Sohel Shaikh, Anand Rajshekara, Sukhi Sahi, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Satwik Nadigotla, Ravi Athapaththu, Nishant Devre, Arun Kumar.

Match Details

ACCB vs CLJ, ECS Romania 2022, Match 11 and 12

Date and Time: 27th April, 2022, 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are likely to find assistance here. Batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before accelerating.

Today’s ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Abbas is a fairly good wicketkeeper who could prove to be pivotal. He has amassed 50 runs in four matches.

Batters

A Asif is a wonderful batter who knows how to hammer runs at any stage of the game. He has scored 122 runs in four games and has also picked up two wickets.

R Ghai is another pivotal player who ACCB can turn towards. Ghai has scored 102 runs in four matches.

All-rounders

G Mishra is a brilliant all-rounder who can take the game away from the opposition. He could prove to be a wise multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 24 runs so far and has also taken three wickets.

Bowlers

R Athapaththu is a handy player to have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 29 runs and has also taken two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

A Asif (ACCB) – 242 points

G Mishra (CLJ) – 157 points

R Ghai (ACCB) – 153 points

R Athapaththu (CLJ) – 117 points

A Abbas (ACCB) – 115 points

Important stats for ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 prediction team

A Asif: 122 runs and 2 wickets

G Mishra: 24 runs and 3 wickets

R Ghai: 102 runs

R Athapaththu: 29 runs and 2 wickets

ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction Today

ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Abbas, S Nadigotla, A Asif, R Ghai, G Manan, G Mishra, Sami Ullah, N Devre, R Athapaththu, S Ahmad Umair, P Nilanga

Captain: G Mishra, Vice-Captain: A Asif

ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Abbas, S Nadigotla, A Asif, R Ghai, G Manan, G Mishra, Sami Ullah, N Devre, R Athapaththu, S Ahmad Umair, S Singh

Captain: R Athapaththu, Vice-Captain: R Ghai

Edited by Diptanil Roy