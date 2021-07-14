ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today’s ECS T10 Romania match - July 15, 2021

ACCB and Cluj will lock horns in the 15th and 16th matches of ECS T10 Romania at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest on Thursday.

There’s no stopping the ACCB at the moment as they have topped the points table with four grand victories in the tournament. There were a few hiccups for the side midway through the competition in an otherwise smooth ride. ACCB will aim to finish on top in the league stage before the tournament progresses to the business end.

Meanwhile, Cluj are yet to lose a match so far in the tournament with four wins in four matches. They are currently placed in second spot and are eyeing the top position. Cluj have brilliant performers in all three departments and it’s tough to apply the brakes to their campaign at the moment.

Squads to choose from

ACCB

Gohar Manan, Rahim Gul, Senthilvel Karthikeyan, Afzaal Hussain, Harpreet Singh, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Isfahan Doekhie, Mohammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeedullah Saeed, Sami Ullah, Syed Abbas

Cluj

Arun Kumar, Gaurav Mishra, Karthik Ramachandran, Safi Ahmad, Sukhkaran Sahi, Anand Rajshekara, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar

Probable Playing XIs

ACCB

Sukhbinder Singh (c), Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas (wk), Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Ishaq, Saeed Ullah, Rahim Gul, Afzaal Hussain, Abdul Asif, Gohar Manan

Cluj

Vasu Saini, Sohel Shaikh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Ravindra Athapaththu, Nishant Devre, Anand Rajshekara, Arun Kumar (c), Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi, Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla (wk)

Match Details

Matches: ACCB vs Cluj, Matches 15 and 16

Date and Time (IST): 15th July, 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with not much help on offer for the bowlers. However, the bowlers will be able to apply brakes to high run-scoring rates if they find good lines and lengths initially.

With the wicket assisting batsmen a lot, 130 should be the par score on this surface. With weather permitting a full game, captains can opt to bat first.

ECS T10 Romania 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ACCB vs CLJ)

ACCB vs CLJ Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Asad Abbas, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh, Sami Ullah, Saeed Ullah, Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Nishant Devre

Captain: Taranjeet Singh Vice-captain: Gohar Manan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Abbas, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh, Anandha Karthikeyan, Saeed Ullah, Isfahan Doekhie, Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Abdul Asif, Nishant Devre, Afzaal Hussain

Captain: Asad Abbas Vice-captain: Ravindra Athapaththu

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee