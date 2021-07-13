ACCB vs UNI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Romania match - July 14th, 2021

The Asian Cricket Club Bucharest will take on the United Cricket Club in Match No. 11 and 12 of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov, Bucharest on Wednesday.

Both teams started their ECS T10 Romania 2021 campaign with a win in their opening fixtures. However, the Asian Cricket Club and United Cricket Club lost their previous matches at the hands of Bucharest Gladiators and Cluj, respectively.

Despite losing their previous encounter against the Gladiators, Asian Cricket Club Bucharest are still at the top of the table with six points, having won three out of their four games. United Cricket Club, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with four points, having won two of their four games.

On that note, here are the three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Romania 2021 match.

#3 Abdul Asif

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest all-rounder Abdul Asif has performed admirably with both the bat and the ball for his team in this year's ECS T10 Romania. Abdul is currently the second-highest run-getter of the tournament with 141 runs from four games, averaging nearly 70 at a strike rate of 287.75.

Abdul also has four wickets to his name from as many games at an economy of seven. Abdul played an important knock of 60 off 28 balls at a strike rate of nearly 215 against the Gladiators. His power-hitting helped his team put up a mammoth total on the board. Abdul's ability to earn points with both the bat and the ball makes him an ideal pick for your Dream11 team.

#2 Gohar Manan

Gohar Manan, the right-handed opening batter for Asian Cricket Club Bucharest, has made a tremendous start to the ECS T10 Romania 2021. Averaging nearly 66, Gohar is the leading run-getter in the tournament with 196 runs from four games at a strike rate of nearly 300.

Manan also scored the first century of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 in his team’s opening game against Baneasa. His unbeaten 37-ball 112 consisted of 10 fours and 10 sixes and he played at a strike rate of above 300.

#1 Ramesh Satheesan

United Cricket Club skipper Ramesh Satheesan has made a fantastic start to ECS T10 Romania 2021. Satheesan is currently the leading run-scorer for United Cricket Club with 124 runs in four games at a strike rate of 200. In the first game against the Bucharest Gladiators, Satheesan hit an unbeaten 35-ball 88.

Satheesan is also the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with six scalps from four games. His all-around ability makes him a must-pick for your Dream11 team for the match against Asian Cricket Club Bucharest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee