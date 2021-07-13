ACCB vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania Matches 11 & 12 - July 14, 2021

Asian Cricket Club Bucharest (ACCB) will take on the United Cricket Club in successive ECS T10 Romania games at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest on Wednesday.

ACCB have been in excellent form in the ECS T10 Romania and are currently sitting at the top of the table with six points. They won their first three games on the trot and that, too, by commanding margins. However, the ACCB lost to Bucharest Gladiators in a final-ball thriller in their last game. The Sukhbinder Singh-led side will be eager to return to winning ways when they lock horns with the United Cricket Club.

Speaking of the United Cricket Club, they have had an inconsistent start to their ECS T10 Romania campaign. They recorded comprehensive victories over the Bucharest Gladiators on the first day. But they lost to Cluj twice on the second day as United couldn’t chase down 131 and 124. Much like ACCB, United Cricket Club will want to bounce back strongly on Wednesday.

With both teams desperate to get their campaign back on track, we should be in for two cracking ECS T10 Romania games at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest.

Squads to choose from

ACCB: Abdul Asif Bevinje, Afzaal Hussain, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas, Azhar Jamil, Denis Guluna, Gohar Manan, Harpreet Singh, Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Rahim Gul, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Ullah Uzair

United: Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Ali Jawad, Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Kaustubh Chavan, Lalit Panjabi, Laurentiu Gharasim, Mady Kayani, Manani Dharmendra, Marian Gherasim, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Rovinaka Ransilu, Shantanu Vashisht, Stan Ahuja, Sudeep Thakur, Zawwar Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

ACCB: Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif, Asad Abbas (wk), Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh (c), Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Ishaq, Mohammad Zakria, Rahim Gul

United: Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Stan Ahuja (wk), Rajesh Kumar, Rohit Kumar, Manani Dharmendra, Aftab Kayani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Ali Zain, Zawwar Ali

Match Details

Matches: ACCB vs United, 11th & 12th match, ECS T10 Romania

Date and Time: July 14th 2021, 3:30 & 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The track at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest, is an absolute belter, with teams having racked up big scores consistently on this ground. After the first eight ECS T10 Romania games, the average first innings score at the venue is around 135. Moreover, six out of the eight matches have been won by teams batting first. Two more high-scoring games are likely to be on the cards on Wednesday.

ECS T10 Romania Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ACCB vs UNI)

Dream11 Team for ACCB vs United - ECS T10 Romania 2021 Match 11 & 12.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Ali Hussain, Shantanu Vashisht, Rajesh Kumar, Saeed Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif, Zawwar Ali

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan. Vice-captain: Gohar Manan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit Kumar, Stan Ahuja, Ramesh Satheesan, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Shantanu Vashisht, Rajesh Kumar, Saeed Ullah, Ali Zain, Sukhbinder Singh, Abdul Asif

Captain: Abdul Asif. Vice-captain: Shantanu Vashisht

Edited by Samya Majumdar