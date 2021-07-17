ACCB vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Romania 2021 Qualifier 2 – Jul 17, 2021

ACCB take on United Cricket Club in the second Qualifier of this European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Romania 2021. The Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest will be the venue for this game.

ACCB have been quite good in this competition. They finished with five wins and three losses after the league stages. However, they went down against the table-toppers and a rampant Cluj side in the first Qualifier. ACCB couldn’t defend 158 and they lost easily. However, because they finished second on the points table, ACCB got another shot at the final. They might start as slight favorites given their overall form.

United, on the other hand, have had an up-and-down tournament so far. They finished third on the points table as they returned with four wins and as many losses in the league stages. Their four wins came against Bucharest Gladiators (twice), ACCB (once) and Baneasa (once) in the league phase before they recorded a convincing 29-run win over Baneasa in the Eliminator.

Squads to choose from

ACCB: Abdul Asif Bevinje, Afzaal Hussain, Anandha Karthikeyan, Asad Abbas, Azhar Jamil, Denis Guluna, Gohar Manan, Harpreet Singh, Isfahan Doekhie, Muhammad Zakria, Muhammad Ishaq, Rahim Gul, Saeed Ullah, Sami Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh, Ullah Uzair

United: Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Ali Jawad, Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Kaustubh Chavan, Lalit Panjabi, Laurentiu Gharasim, Mady Kayani, Manani Dharmendra, Marian Gherasim, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Rohit Kumar, Rovinaka Ransilu, Shantanu Vashisht, Stan Ahuja, Sudeep Thakur, Zawwar Ali

Predicted Playing XIs

ACCB: Gohar Manan, Asad Abbas (wk), Abdul Asif, Sami Ullah, Anandha Karthikeyan, Saeed Ullah, Mohammad Zakria, Sukhbinder Singh (c), Isfahan Doekhie, Rahim Gul, Afzaal Hussain

United: Ramesh Satheesan (c), Ali Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Stan Ahuja (wk), Raj Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Ali Jawad, Aftab Kayani, Ali Zain, Manani Dharmendra, Zawwar Ali

Match Details

Match: ACCB vs United, Qualifier 2

Date: July 17th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The track at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest, is an absolute belter. Teams have racked up huge scores consistently. The average score batting first in this tournament at this venue is around 132. Moreover, teams batting first have won a lot more and hence, both sides will want to bat first if they win the toss. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store for this game and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

ECS T10 Romania 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ACCB vs UNI)

Dream11 Team for ACCB vs United - ECS T10 Romania 2021 Qualifier 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Stan Ahuja, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Ali Jawad, Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Asif, Saeed Ullah, Ali Hussain, Ali Zain, Aftab Kayani, Sukhbinder Singh

Captain: Ramesh Satheesan Vice-captain: Abdul Asif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Stan Ahuja, Gohar Manan, Anandha Karthikeyan, Sami Ullah, Ramesh Satheesan, Rajesh Kumar, Abdul Asif, Ali Hussain, Manani Dharmendra, Aftab Kayani, Sukhbinder Singh

Captain: Gohar Manan Vice-captain: Ali Hussain

