ACE vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League, Match 25

The 25th match of the Sharjah Hundred League will see 11 ACE (ACE) take on Karwan CC (KWN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, March 14.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ACE vs KWN Dream11 prediction.

11 Ace has not been in the best of form with only one win in four matches. They are on a three-match losing streak and will be keen to bounce back to winning ways.

11 Ace face a decent Karwan side who have two wins in three matches at the time of writing. Karwan have a good mix of youth and experience, with the likes of Ansar Khan and Salman Khan in fine form as well.

With both sides keen on improving their chances of a playoff berth, an intriguing game is on the cards in Sharjah.

ACE vs KWN Match Details, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 25

11 Ace and Karwan CC will lock horns in the 25th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACE vs KWN, Sharjah Hundred League, Match 25

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

ACE vs KWN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Karwan CC injury/team news

No injury concerns for Karwan CC.

Karwan CC probable playing 11

Ansar Khan, Qamar Awan, Salman Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Ameer Hamza, Tariq Mehmood, Waqas Ali Jutt, Bilal Cheema (wk), Salman Saleem, Babar Iqbal (c) and Zahid Ali.

11 Ace injury/team news

No injury concerns for 11 Ace.

11 Ace probable playing 11

Saad Ali, Kaunain Abbas (c), Ali Imran Zaidi, Nilansh Keswani, Sultan Ahmed, Shaurya Ahmed, Shaurya Singh, Yuvraj Barua, Karan Dhiman, Ahsan Shah, Riaz Khaliq and Arsalan Ahmed.

ACE vs KWN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kaunain Abbas (20 off 15 in the previous match)

Kaunain Abbas has been in decent form for 11 Ace, scoring 135 runs in his last five innings. Abbas has prior experience playing in the Karnataka Premier League and is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order.

Given his form and ability, Abbas is a top pick for your ACE vs KWN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Salman Khan (64 off 35 in the previous match)

Salman Khan is an attack-minded batter who has a strike rate in excess of 130 in the tournament. Salman comes into the game on the back of a 35-ball 64 against Gems Education, holding him in good stead.

With Salman in good form, he could be backed to get some runs as part of your ACE vs KWN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammad Nadeem (19 off 20 & 2/30 in the previous match)

Mohammad Nadeem also had a good outing in the previous game, scoring 19 runs and picking up two wickets. He has consistently delivered with both the bat and ball and is one of Karwan's best players too.

With Nadeem likely to play a big role on both fronts, he is a must-have in your ACE vs KWN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arsalan Ahmad (2/16 wickets in the previous match)

Arsalan Ahmed is one of Ace's top bowlers in this competition, picking up four wickets in his last four matches. He has taken wickets consistently and held his own in the powerplay and death overs.

With the conditions also suiting him, Ahmad is a good addition to your ACE vs KWN Dream11 prediction team.

ACE vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

Saad Ali

Saad Ali has been in decent form with scores of 14, 26, 29, 23, and 11 in his last five matches. Although he has been getting off to starts, Saad is yet to convert them into big scores.

With Saad due for a big knock, he could be a fine captaincy pick for your ACE vs KWN Dream11 prediction team.

Ansar Khan

Ansar Khan is one of the top batters in the tournament, scoring 107 runs in three matches. He boasts a strike rate over 200 at the top of Karwan's batting unit, holding him in high regard.

With Ansar capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your ACE vs KWN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ACE vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Saad Ali 102 runs in 4 matches Ansar Khan 107 runs in 3 matches Salman Khan 95 runs in 3 matches Saddam Afridi 4 wickets in 2 matches Ahsan Shah 4 wickets in 3 matches

ACE vs KWN match expert tips for Sharjah Hundred League, Match 25

Riaz Khaliq was impressive in the previous game, picking up a couple of wickets against a strong Future Mattress side. Khaliq has four wickets in his last four matches and can add some value with the bat as well.

If he is able to find his rhythm with the ball, Khaliq could be a top pick for your ACE vs KWN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your ACE vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, click here!

ACE vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ACE vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Abbas

Batters: A Khan (c), S Khan, S Ali (vc)

All-rounders: S Ahmad, T Mehmood, M Nadeem

Bowlers: Z Ali, R Khaliq, S Saleem, A Ahmad

ACE vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ACE vs KWN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Abbas (vc)

Batters: A Khan (c), W Jutt, S Ali

All-rounders: S Ahmad, T Mehmood, M Nadeem

Bowlers: Z Ali, R Khaliq, B Iqbal, A Ahmad

