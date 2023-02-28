11 Ace vs Ocean 7 - Dream11 Prediction

11 Ace (ACE) will take on Ocean 7 (OCS) in the third match of the Sharjah Hundred League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ACE vs OCS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the first match of the tournament for both teams. Both teams will be eyeing to make a strong start.

11 Ace recently played in the CBFS T10 League and Dubai D10 Division 1. Thus, they will be looking to use that experience in this tournament. Meanwhile, Ocean 7 are aiming to impress straightaway.

ACE vs OCS, Match Details

The third match of the Sharjah Hundred League between 11 Ace and Ocean 7 will be played on February 28, 2023, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 7.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ACE vs OCS

Date & Time: February 28, 2023, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on and teams have racked up big totals at this venue. However, it has also assisted the spinners in the past and more of the same can be expected from this game.

ACE vs OCS Probable Playing 11 today

11 Ace Team News

No major injury concerns.

11 Ace Probable Playing XI

Saad Ali, Ahsan Shahzad, Kaunain Abbas (c & wk), Shaurya Singh, Nilansh Keswani, Sultan Ahmed, Karan Dhiman, Rameez Shahzad, Sharif Asadullah, Riaz Khaliq, and Arsalan Ahmad.

Ocean 7 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Ocean 7 Probable Playing XI

Mohammad Kamran Atta (wk), Hamza Saleem, Naik Muhammad, Umar Shah, Saud Zafar, Israr Ahmed, Jamshaid Butt, Zubair Mir (c), Mohd Mudassir Ghulam, Muhammad Zubair Khan, and Ali Raza.

Today’s ACE vs OCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Kamran Atta

Mohammad Kamran Atta will bat at the top of the order for OCS. He can play substantial knocks and gain maximum points.

Top Batter Pick

Karan Dhiman

Karan Dhiman might be an important batter for ACE. He can accelerate well towards death overs, and he can collect some valuable points with his fielding as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nilansh Keswani

Nilansh Keswani played in the Under19 World Cup last year and was quite impressive. The left-arm spinning all-rounder scored 60 runs and took four wickets. He has been impressive in the Emirates T20 and T10 tournaments as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohd Mudassir Ghulam

Mohd Mudassir Ghulam is a wicket-taking bowler and he is going to be one of the strike bowlers for OCS. He is usually quite economical as well.

ACE vs OCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Shaurya Singh

Shaurya Singh opens the batting for ACE. He can score runs at a rapid rate and hits boundaries consistently. He can also chip in with useful wickets with the ball.

Israr Ahmed

Israr Ahmed is going to be a crucial part of the OCS line-up. The 25-year-old all-rounder bats in the middle order and can create a significant impact. His off-spin is very effective as well and he can pick wickets regularly.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ACE vs OCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shaurya Singh (ACE)

Israr Ahmed (OCS)

Nilansh Keswani (ACE)

Sultan Ahmed (ACE)

Mohd Mudassir Ghulam (OCS)

ACE vs OCS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders who can make a big impact. Thus, the likes of Shaurya Singh, Nilansh Keswani, Sultan Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, and Jamshaid Butt will be the ones to watch out for.

ACE vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for 11 Ace vs Ocean 7 - Sharjah Hundred League.

Wicketkeepers: Kaunain Abbas, Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Shaurya Singh, Karan Dhiman

All-rounders: Nilansh Keswani, Sultan Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, Jamshaid Butt

Bowlers: Sharif Asadullah, Muhammad Zubair Khan, Mohd Mudassir Ghulam

ACE vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for 11 Ace vs Ocean 7 - Sharjah Hundred League.

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Kamran Atta

Batters: Shaurya Singh, Karan Dhiman

All-rounders: Sultan Ahmed, Nilansh Keswani, Israr Ahmed, Jamshaid Butt, Ahsan Shahzad, Zubair Mir

Bowlers: Riaz Khaliq, Mohd Mudassir Ghulam, Ali Raza

