ACE vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 2022, Match 17

11 Ace (ACE) will face Pacific Group (PAG) in the 17th match of the Dubai D10 2022 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.

11 Ace have had a pretty strong campaign so far. Having played four games, they have won twice and lost as many. They currently top Group B with four points and 11 Ace defeated Colatta Chocolates by 54 runs in their most recent encounter.

Pacific Group, meanwhile, have played only two games, losing and winning once each. They are fourth in the table with two points. Pacific Group have already faced 11 Ace once this season, defeating them by 29 runs.

ACE vs PAG Match Details, Match 17

The Match 17 of Dubai D10 2022 will be played on November 5 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACE vs PAG, Dubai D10 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ACE vs PAG Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy is expected to be competitive with both batters and bowlers finding some assistance. The ball is expected to come on to the bat well, which might help their efforts in taking on the bowlers. However, the surface is expected to slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 124

Average second innings score: 84

ACE vs PAG Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

11 Ace: W-L-L-W

Pacific Group: W-L

ACE vs PAG probable playing 11s for today’s match

11 Ace Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

11 Ace Probable Playing 11

Usman Khan, Shaurya Singh, Keshav Sharma, Ahsan Shahzad, RN Bhatia, Usman Masood, Nilansh Keswani, M Kaunain Abbas, Sagar Kalyan, Nasir Aziz (C), and Sharif Asadullah.

Pacific Group Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Pacific Group Probable Playing 11

Zeeshan Abid, Abhay Jotin, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Jiju Janardhanan (C), Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir, Mayank Chowdary, Laxman Manjrekar, Maroof Merchant, and Mujahid Amin.

ACE vs PAG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Abbas (4 matches, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 147.50)

K Abbas is a pretty decent wicketkeeper choice for your ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 59 runs in four games at a strike rate of 147.50.

Top Batter pick

K Shah (4 matches, 50 runs, Strike Rate: 208.33)

K Shah has also contributed well with the bat for 11 Ace. He has hammered 50 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 208.33.

Top All-rounder pick

J Janardhanan (2 matches, 9 runs and 2 wickets)

J Janardhanan could prove to be an interesting all-round choice for your ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored nine runs and also picked up two crucial wickets.

Top Bowler pick

A Shah (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 13.50)

A Shah has been consistent with the ball and has taken four wickets in three matches so far. He has bowled with an average of 13.50.

ACE vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kalyan

S Kalyan has plenty of experience and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the leading run-scorer for his side and has hammered 161 runs in four innings at an average of 53.67 and at a strike rate of over 230.

L Manjrekar

L Manjrekar has been in top form with the ball in hand. He has scalped three wickets in two games and has been consistent for his side.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats S Kalyan 161 runs L Manjrekar 3 wickets A Shah 4 wickets J Janardhanan 9 runs and 2 wickets K Abbas 59 runs

ACE vs PAG match expert tips

S Kalyan has been in top form with the bat and has been scoring runs aplenty. He could prove to be an important player for your ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy.

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Abbas

Batters: S Kalyan, K Shah, A Jotin, F Ahmed

All-rounders: L Manjrekar, J Janardhanan

Bowlers: A Shah, M Ghulam, R Akifullah-Khan, M Ali

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Abbas

Batters: S Kalyan, M Chowdary, K Shah, A Jotin, F Ahmed

All-rounders: L Manjrekar, J Janardhanan

Bowlers: A Shah, M Ghulam, R Akifullah-Khan

