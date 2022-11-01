ACE vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the DCC X10 Division 1, Match 11

11 Ace will take on Pacific Group in the 11th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday, November 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

11 Ace are second in the DCC X10 Division 1 points table, having won their opening match against Colatta Chocolates by 14 runs.

Pacific Group, on the other hand, lost their opening match against Colatta Chocolates by 22 runs and are fifth in the DCC X10 Division 1 standings.

ACE vs PAG Match Details

The 11th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 will be played on Nov 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACE vs PAG, DCC X10 Division, Match 11

Date and Time: 1st November, 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

ACE vs PAG Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 80

Average second-innings score: 90

ACE vs PAG Form Guide (Last match)

11 Ace: W

Pacific Group: L

ACE vs PAG probable playing 11s for today’s match

ACE injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ACE Probable Playing 11

M Kaunain Abbas, Rahul Chopra, Shahan Akram, Usman Khan (C), Sagar Kalyan, Rahul Khanna, Nasir Aziz, Usman Masood, RN Bhatia, Ahsan Shahzad, Keshav Sharma.

PAG injury/team news

No major injury updates

PAG Probable Playing 11

Hamdan Tahir, Zeeshan Abid, Mayank Chowdary, Abhay Jotin, Ansh Tandon, Adeel Malik-l, Fahad Nawaz, Laxman Manjrekar, Muhammad Usman, Aayan Khan, Mujahid Amin (C).

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hamdan Tahir ( 1 match, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 95.00)

Tahir is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great showing with the bat. He scored 19 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 95.00.

Top Batter pick

Sagar Kalyan (1 match, 85 runs, Strike Rate: 250.00)

Sagar scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 250.00 in the opening match and could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Jiju Janardhanan (1 match, 9 runs, Strike Rate: 81.82)

Jiju is perhaps one of the best all-rounders in the league and for good reason. Although he could only score nine runs at a strike rate of 81.82 in the opening match, he will be hoping to play a match-winning innings on Monday.

Top Bowler pick

Raja Akifullah Khan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.00)

Raja is expected to lead the bowling unit for Pacific Group. Having played one match, he has claimed two wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

ACE vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Jiju Janardhanan

Jiju's ability to contribute points from both ends makes him a reliable multiplier choice. He scored nine runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 81.82.

Usman Khan

Usman scored 10 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 142.86. He is a hard-hitting batter who could prove to be a great differential captaincy choice on Tuesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ACE vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sagar Kalyan 85 runs in 1 match Raja Akifullah Khan 2 wickets in 1 match Laxman Manjrekar 3 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Mujahid Amin 2 wickets in 1 match Nilansh Keswani 1 wicket in 1 match

ACE vs PAG match expert tips

Sagar Kalyan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the ACE vs PAG as he can contribute at a high level with the bat.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ACE vs PAG match, click here!

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Usman Khan (vc), Abhay Jotin, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Laxman Manjrekar, Jiju Janardhanan (c)

Bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Mujahid Amin, Raja Akifullah Khan.

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

ACE vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 11, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

Batters: Sagar Kalyan (c), Usman Khan, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Adeel Malik (vc), Rahul Bhatia, Jiju Janardhanan

Bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Raja Akifullah Khan, Ahmad Shah.

