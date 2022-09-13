ACE vs SCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Bukhatir League 50-Over 2022 will see 11 Ace (ACE) square-off against the Sharjah Cricket Academy (SCA) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Tuesday, September 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ACE vs SCA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches in the tournament following a successful domestic season. 11 Ace have a squad full of experienced players, while Sharjah Cricket Academy are a young squad with a lot of promising players.

11 Ace will give it their all to win the match, but Sharjah Cricket Academy have a better squad and are expected to prevail in what promises to be a close encounter.

ACE vs SCA Match Details

The third match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACE vs SCA, Match 3

Date and Time: 13th September 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch took place between the Seven Districts and the Colatta Chocolates, where a total of 217 runs were scored for a loss of 13 wickets.

ACE vs SCA Form Guide

ACE - Will be playing their first match

SCA - Will be playing their first match

ACE vs SCA Probable Playing XI

ACE Playing XI

No injury updates

Shahan Akram, Kaunain Abbas (wk), Fayyaz Ahmed, Vibhor Shahi, Rahul Bhatia, Riaz Khaliq, Israr Ahmed, Amir Ullah Khan, Salman Khan IV, Usman Masood, Salman Saleem-I

SCA Playing XI

No injury updates

Aryansh Sharma (wk), Mudit Agarwal, Aryan Saxena, Zainullah, Kashish Panseja, Yuvraj Barua, Rayan Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Maroof Merchant, Harsh Desai, Furqan Shafi

ACE vs SCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Abbas is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

F Ahmed

Zainullah and F Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Saxena has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Bhatia

R Bhatia and U Rehman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Muslimyar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Khan and S Asadullah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. F Shafi is another good pick for your Dream11 team.

ACE vs SCA match captain and vice-captain choices

R Bhatia

R Bhatia is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues.

U Rehman

Since the pitch is a well-balanced one that should assist the pacers to an extent, you can make U Rehman the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in both starting and death overs and therefore has a high chance of taking wickets.

5 Must-Picks for ACE vs SCA, Match 1

H Khan

U Rehman

R Bhatia

F Ahmed

S Asadullah

11 Ace vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

11 Ace vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma, K Abbas

Batters: A Saxena, Zainullah, F Ahmed

All-rounders: R Bhatia, U Rehman, N Muslimyar

Bowlers: H Khan, F Shafi, S Asadullah

11 Ace vs Sharjah Cricket Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sharma

Batters: A Saxena, Zainullah, F Ahmed

All-rounders: R Bhatia, U Rehman, N Muslimyar, R Kahliq

Bowlers: H Khan, F Shafi, S Asadullah

