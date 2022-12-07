ACE vs SRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Plate Semifinal 1

11 Ace will lock horns with Sri Lions in the first plate semi-final match of the CBFS T10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on December 7.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about ACE vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

11 Ace finished seventh in the points table with one win from four league stage matches. They lost their last game against Colatta Chocolates by 30 runs. Sri Lions, on the other hand, have won one out of their five league stage matches and finished sixth in the points table. They won their last match against JVC Stallions by 16 runs.

ACE vs SRL Match Details

The first plate semi-final match of the CBFS T10 League will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday, December 7. The match is set to take place at 08:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACE vs SRL, CBFS T10 League, Plate Semi-final 1

Date and Time: 7 December 2022, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ACE vs SRL Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.

Three of the last five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (CBFS T10 League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 119

Average second-innings score: 80

ACE vs SRL Form Guide (CBFS T10 League)

ACE: L-L-W-L

SRL: W-L-L-L

ACE vs SRL probable playing 11s for today’s match

ACE Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

ACE Probable Playing 11

Kaunain Abbas, Rahul Chopra, Sagar Kalyan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Saad Ali, Hamad Arshad, Ahsan Shahzad, Hashit Kaushik, KK Jiyas, Nilansh Keswani, Riaz Khaliq.

SRL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SRL Probable Playing 11

Sasika Samarajeewa, Harsha Aishek, Ramesh Nimantha, Waruna Perera, Jaan Jayasinghe, Prashath Mahadurage, Vikum Sanjaya, Dinuka Jayaratne, Kashyapa Lokudadalla, Poorna Silva, Mohammed Ubaidulla.

ACE vs SRL Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kaunain Abbas (2 matches, 29 runs, Strike Rate: 145)

Abbas has smashed 29 runs in two matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Saad Ali (4 matches, 115 runs, Strike Rate: 157.53)

Saad has been phenomenal with the bat, smashing 115 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 157.53. He could also play a big knock in this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Prashath Mahadurage (4 matches, 91 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 171.70 and Economy Rate: 10.50)

Mahadurage can help you fetch some valuable points with both bat and ball on Wednesday. He has accumulated 91 runs while scalping four wickets in four matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Poorna Silva (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.00)

Silva has picked up five wickets in three matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

ACE vs SRL match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Prashath Mahadurage

Mahadurage could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He has scored 91 runs while scalping four wickets in four matches.

Sagar Kalyan

Kalyan is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 57 runs while picking up one valuable wicket in two matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for ACE vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Prashath Mahadurage: 91 runs and 4 wickets from 4 matches

Sagar Kalyan: 57 runs and 1 wicket from 2 matches

Poorna Silva: 5 wickets from 3 matches

Kaunain Abbas: 29 runs from 2 matches

Saad Ali: 115 runs from 4 matches

ACE vs SRL match expert tips

Prashath Mahadurage could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this ACE vs SRL match, click here!

ACE vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Semi-final 1, Head-to-Head League

ACE vs SRL Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

ACE vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kaunain Abbas.

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Sasika Samarajeewa.

All-rounders: Waruna Perera, Prashath Mahadurage, Vikum Sanjaya, Rahul Chopra.

Bowlers: Hamad Arshad, Nilansh Keswani, Poorna Silva.

ACE vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Plate Semi-final 1, Grand League

ACE vs SRL Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

ACE vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kaunain Abbas.

Batters: Sagar Kalyan, Fayaz Dongaroan, Saad Ali.

All-rounders: Prashath Mahadurage, Vikum Sanjaya, Rahul Chopra, Ahsan Shahzad.

Bowlers: Nilansh Keswani, Poorna Silva, Mohammed Ubaidulla.

Poll : 0 votes