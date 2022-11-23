ACE vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 11

11 Ace (ACE) will lock horns with the Seven Districts (SVD) in the 11th match of the CBFS T10 League on Wednesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at ACE vs SVD Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

11 Ace lost their last match against Future Mattress by 20 runs. The Seven Districts, too, lost their last match against Pacific Group by six wickets.

11 Ace will give it their all to win the match, but the Seven Districts are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ACE vs SVD Match Details

The 11th match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACE vs SVD, Match 11

Date and Time: November 23, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match. The last match played on this pitch was between Syed Agha CC and The Vision Shipping, where a total of 150 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

ACE vs SVD Form Guide

ACE - L

SVD - L

ACE vs SVD Probable Playing XI

ACE Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ahsan Shahzad, KK Jiyas, Nilansh Keswani, Rahul Bhatia ©, Shaurya Singh (wk), Ahmad Shah, Usman Muhammad, Saad Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Hammad Arshad, Keshav Sharma

SVD Playing XI

No major injury updates

Muhammad Haider, Shahzad Ali, Muhammad Zameer, Farman Ali (wk), Raees Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar, Hafiz Almas, Shahid Nawaz, Haider Ali ©, Wajid Khan, Mohammad Mohsin

ACE vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Chopra

R Chopra is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. A Shakoor is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Ali II

R Ahmed and S Ali II are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Mohsin has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Ghaffar

K Jiyas and A Ghaffar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Nawaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Almas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Keswani and H Almas. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for today's match.

ACE vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ghaffar

A Ghaffar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He smashed 39 runs and two wickets in the last match.

S Ali II

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make F Mohammad the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He smashed 65 runs in the last game.

5 Must-Picks for ACE vs SVD, Match 11

S Kalyan

S Ali II

A Ghaffar

S Nawaz

N Keswani

11 Ace vs Seven Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

11 Ace vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Chopra

Batters: R Ahmed, S Kalyan, M Mohsin, S Ali II

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, K Jiyas, S Nawaz

Bowlers: H Almas, N Keswani, H Ali

11 Ace vs Seven Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor, R Chopra

Batters: S Kalyan, S Ali II, S Ali

All-rounders: A Ghaffar, K Jiyas, S Nawaz

Bowlers: H Almas, N Keswani, R Khaliq

Poll : 0 votes