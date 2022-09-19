ACE vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Bukhatir 50 Overs League 2022, Match 9

11 Ace (ACE) will square off against The Vision Shipping (TVS) in the ninth match of the Bukhatir 50 Overs League 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ACE vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 9.

11 Ace were up against Sharjah Cricket Academy in their first match in the competition. Led by fantastic half-centuries from Kaunain Abbas and Usman Khan, they posted a significant total of 311/8 while batting first. The target proved to be too great for Sharjah as they ended up getting skittled for just 255, with 11 Ace winning by a dominant margin of 56 runs.

This will be the first match for The Vision Shipping in Bukhatir 50 Overs League 2022. They will hope to put up a brave performance and start the campaign with a win.

ACE vs TVS Match Details, Match 9

The ninth match of Bukhatir 50 Overs League 2022 will be played on September 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ACE vs TVS, Bukhatir 50 Overs League 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: September 19, 2022, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No live streaming

ACE vs TVS Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is well balanced and both bowlers and batters are likely to find assistance here at various stages. The spinners could prove to be crucial in the middle overs of the contest.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 234.2

Average second innings score: 209.6

ACE vs TVS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

11 Ace: L

The Vision Shipping: NA

ACE vs TVS probable playing 11s for today’s match

11 Ace Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

11 Ace Probable Playing 11

Fayyaz Ahmed (C), Usman Khan, Vibhor Shahi, Salman Khan IV, Shahan Akram, Riaz Khaliq, Israr Ahmed, RN Bhatia, M Kaunain Abbas, Amir Ullah Khan, and Sharif Asadullah.

The Vision Shipping Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

The Vision Shipping Probable Playing 11

Waheed Ahmed, Fayaz Dongaroan, Salman Khan jr, Mohammed Nadeem (C), Farhan Babar, Imran Javed-I, Jawad Ghani, Shahbaz Ali, Nasir Faraz, Fayyaz Ahmed, and Muhammad Umar Arshad.

ACE vs TVS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Abbas (1 match, 77 runs, Strike Rate: 97.47)

K Abbas is an outstanding wicketkeeper choice for your ACE vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Side. He was the top-scorer for his side in the first game scoring 77 runs at a strike rate of 97.47.

Top Batter pick

U Khan (1 match, 59 runs, Strike Rate: 105.36)

U Khan’s half-century also helped 11 Ace breach the 300-run mark as he forged a solid partnership with Abbas. He scored 59 runs with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes.

Top All-rounder pick

K Jiyas (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.35)

K Jiyas was outstanding with the ball in the previous encounter. He picked up three wickets to help bundle out Sharjah Cricket Academy. He also had a great economy rate of 6.35 runs per over.

Top Bowler pick

U Masood (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.00)

Although he proved to be fairly expensive, U Masood was also a leading figure with the ball for his side. He picked up two wickets in the opener.

ACE vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Akram

S Akram was absolutely marvelous with the ball in the opening game against Sharjah Cricket Academy. He scalped three wickets and also maintained an excellent economy rate of 3.11, which created tremendous pressure on the opposition. He could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your ACE vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Abbas

K Abbas showed plenty of composure as well as the nous to build a long innings in the 50-over format in the last game. More fireworks are expected from his bat here.

5 Must-picks with players stats for ACE vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Akram 3 wickets 104 points K Abbas 77 runs 101 points K Jiyas 3 wickets 87 points U Khan 59 runs 81 points U Masood 2 wickets 61 points

ACE vs TVS match expert tips

S Akram showed strong form with the ball and he could also prove to be a handy selection choice for your ACE vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Side.

ACE vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

ACE vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Abbas

Batters: U Khan, F Dongaroan, W Ahmed

All-rounders: S Akram, K Jiyas, N Faraz, S Ali

Bowlers: U Masood, S Khan, S Malook

ACE vs TVS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

ACE vs TVS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Abbas

Batters: U Khan, F Dongaroan, W Ahmed

All-rounders: S Akram, K Jiyas, R Khanna, S Ali

Bowlers: U Masood, S Khan, S Malook

