11 Ace vs Z Games Strikers - Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Hundred League

11 Ace (ACE) will take on Z Games Strikers (ZGS) in the seventh match of the Sharjah Hundred League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ACE vs ZGS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

11 Ace started this tournament with a win. They defended 132 runs successfully to beat 7 Ocean by 12 runs. On the other hand, this is the first game for Z Games Strikers. They won the Dubai D10 Division 2 league a few months ago and will want to start this tournament strongly as well.

ACE vs ZGS, Match Details

The seventh match of the Sharjah Hundred League between 11 Ace and Z Games Strikers will be played on March 2, 2023, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11.15 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ACE vs ZGS

Date & Time: March 2, 2023, 11.15 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a good one to bat on. A couple of teams have scored big on this wicket. Four games have been won by the teams batting first and two by teams chasing.

ACE vs ZGS Probable Playing 11 today

11 Ace Team News

No major injury concerns.

11 Ace Probable Playing XI: Saad Ali-II, Karan Dhiman, Kaunain Abbas (c & wk), Ahsan Shahzad, Nilansh Keswani, Sultan Ahmed, Riaz Khaliq, Masrur Ali, Saddam Afridi, Shazaib Khan, and Arsalan Ahmad.

Z Games Strikers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Z Games Strikers Probable Playing XI: Ali Iqbal, Lovepreet Singh, Shahrukh Amin, Ahaan Fernandes, Umer Yasin (wk), Muhammad Ismail-II, Glenn Fernandaes, Waqas Ahmed-I, Faisal Altaf, Muhammad Aizaz, and Adithya Shetty.

Today’s ACE vs ZGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kaunain Abbas

Kaunain Abbas was the top-scorer for ACE in their last match against OCS. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 44 off 30 balls, with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Shahrukh Amin

Shahrukh Amin is a destructive batter and will be crucial for ZGS. He scored 212 runs at a strike rate of 169.60 in the Dubai D10 Division 2. He can roll his arm over as well if required.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ahsan Shahzad

Ahsan Shahzad bowled well in ACE’s first match of the season. He treturned with figures of 2/16 from 2.4 overs and can be quite effective with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Saddam Afridi

Saddam Afridi bowled just a couple of overs in ACE’s first game against OCS but he ended up as the leading wicket-taker. The left-arm pacer picked up three wickets for seven runs.

ACE vs ZGS match captain and vice-captain choices

Sultan Ahmed

Sultan Ahmed could not fire with the bat in the last game, but he has the knack of scoring substantially in the middle-order. The left-arm spinning all-rounder opened the bowling for ACE in the last game and took 2/12 from his four-over spell.

Lovepreet Singh

Lovepreet Singh is going to be a key batter for ZGS. He bats at the top of the order and has the ability to score big. He can hit boundaries and score at a rapid rate as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ACE vs ZGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sultan Ahmed (ACE)

Lovepreet Singh (ZGS)

Shahrukh Amin (ZGS)

Ahsan Shahzad (ACE)

Kaunain Abbas (ACE)

ACE vs ZGS match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent top-order batters and all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Lovepreet Singh, Shahrukh Amin, Kaunain Abbas, Sultan Ahmed, Nilansh Keswani, and Ahsan Shahzad will be the ones to watch out for.

ACE vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for 11 Ace vs Z Games Strikers - Sharjah Hundred League.

Wicketkeeper: Kaunain Abbas

Batters: Lovepreet Singh, Shahrukh Amin, Karan Dhiman

All-rounders: Sultan Ahmed, Nilansh Keswani, Waqas Ahmed-I, Ahsan Shahzad, Glenn Fernandaes

Bowlers: Adithya Shetty, Saddam Afridi

ACE vs ZGS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for 11 Ace vs Z Games Strikers - Sharjah Hundred League.

Wicketkeeper: Kaunain Abbas

Batters: Lovepreet Singh, Shahrukh Amin, Karan Dhiman

All-rounders: Sultan Ahmed, Ahsan Shahzad, Glenn Fernandaes

Bowlers: Faisal Altaf, Muhammad Ismail-II, Riaz Khaliq, Saddam Afridi

