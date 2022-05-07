ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 6

Alescon Comets SC will take on Profilbau Victoria United in the sixth match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad on Sunday.

Both sides will come into the game after suffering losses in their previous matches. Alescon Comets' batting unit did well to post a total of 119 in the first match but their bowling unit looked pedestrian and failed to defend it.

Meanwhile, Profilbau Victoria United were bundled out for 88 in their last match. The opposition didn’t take more than eight overs to chase the target.

ACSC vs PVU Probable Playing 11 Today

ACSC XI

Denzil Antoine, Nadim Mohammed, Shatrughan Rambaran (c), Jabari Mills (wk), Lyndell Nelson, Reeval Ramnarine, Sanjay Jawahir, Justin Manick, Keiron John, Rakesh Seecharan, Rajeev Yuvraj Ramnarine

PVU XI

Marcelle Jones, Aaron Nanan, Eton Bhal (Wk), Jovan Ali, Damion Joachim, Sherwin Ganga (c), Ramesh Brijlal, Farrel Jugmohan, Vishal Roopnarine, Mahindra Ramsumair, Chris Mohammed

Match Details

ACSC vs PVU, Trinidad T20 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: May 8, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The wicket here is expected to be balanced and provide equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Teams batting first have won more games here and the side winning the toss will be tempted to bat first.

Today’s ACSC vs PVU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Mills is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. Although he hasn’t been able to begin the campaign on a positive note, Mills will be looking for a big knock here.

Batters

D Antoine will be expected to lead his side’s batting unit. He scored 21 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 116.67.

All-rounders

ACSC captain S Rambaran was pretty impressive in the last game with his quickfire knock of 22 off 15 deliveries. His innings included two boundaries and a six.

Bowlers

K John picked up a wicket in the last game. He also had a pretty decent economy rate of 8.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACSC vs PVU Dream11 prediction team

K John (ACSC) – 40 points

S Rambaran (ACSC) – 32 points

D Antoine (ACSC) – 30 points

V Roopnarine (PVU) – 24 points

F Jugmohan (PVU) – 23 points

Important stats for ACSC vs PVU Dream11 prediction team

K John: 1 wicket

S Rambaran: 22 runs

D Antoine: 21 runs

ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Prediction Today

ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Mills, E Bhal, D Antoine, S Ganga, D Joachim, S Rambaran, F Jugmohan, J Ali, K John, V Roopnarine, R Yuvraj Ramnarine

Captain: S Rambaran Vice-Captain: D Antoine

ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Mills, E Bhal, L Nelson, D Antoine, S Ganga, J Manick, S Rambaran, F Jugmohan, K John, V Roopnarine, M Ramsumair

Captain: S Ganga Vice-Captain: K John

