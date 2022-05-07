ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 6

Alescon Comets SC will take on Profilbau Victoria United in the sixth match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad on Sunday.
Both sides will come into the game after suffering losses in their previous matches. Alescon Comets' batting unit did well to post a total of 119 in the first match but their bowling unit looked pedestrian and failed to defend it.
Meanwhile, Profilbau Victoria United were bundled out for 88 in their last match. The opposition didn’t take more than eight overs to chase the target.
ACSC vs PVU Probable Playing 11 Today
ACSC XI
Denzil Antoine, Nadim Mohammed, Shatrughan Rambaran (c), Jabari Mills (wk), Lyndell Nelson, Reeval Ramnarine, Sanjay Jawahir, Justin Manick, Keiron John, Rakesh Seecharan, Rajeev Yuvraj Ramnarine
PVU XI
Marcelle Jones, Aaron Nanan, Eton Bhal (Wk), Jovan Ali, Damion Joachim, Sherwin Ganga (c), Ramesh Brijlal, Farrel Jugmohan, Vishal Roopnarine, Mahindra Ramsumair, Chris Mohammed
Match Details
ACSC vs PVU, Trinidad T20 2022, Match 6
Date and Time: May 8, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad
Pitch Report
The wicket here is expected to be balanced and provide equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Teams batting first have won more games here and the side winning the toss will be tempted to bat first.
Today’s ACSC vs PVU Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
J Mills is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. Although he hasn’t been able to begin the campaign on a positive note, Mills will be looking for a big knock here.
Batters
D Antoine will be expected to lead his side’s batting unit. He scored 21 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 116.67.
All-rounders
ACSC captain S Rambaran was pretty impressive in the last game with his quickfire knock of 22 off 15 deliveries. His innings included two boundaries and a six.
Bowlers
K John picked up a wicket in the last game. He also had a pretty decent economy rate of 8.00.
Top 5 best players to pick in ACSC vs PVU Dream11 prediction team
K John (ACSC) – 40 points
S Rambaran (ACSC) – 32 points
D Antoine (ACSC) – 30 points
V Roopnarine (PVU) – 24 points
F Jugmohan (PVU) – 23 points
Important stats for ACSC vs PVU Dream11 prediction team
K John: 1 wicket
S Rambaran: 22 runs
D Antoine: 21 runs
ACSC vs PVU Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Mills, E Bhal, D Antoine, S Ganga, D Joachim, S Rambaran, F Jugmohan, J Ali, K John, V Roopnarine, R Yuvraj Ramnarine
Captain: S Rambaran Vice-Captain: D Antoine
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Mills, E Bhal, L Nelson, D Antoine, S Ganga, J Manick, S Rambaran, F Jugmohan, K John, V Roopnarine, M Ramsumair
Captain: S Ganga Vice-Captain: K John