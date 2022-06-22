ACT vs DNA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Austria T10 2022 Match 11 & 12

The Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) will take on the Donaustadt (DNA) in matches 11th and 12th of the ECS Austria T10 2022 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground in Seebarn on Wednesday.

The Austrian Cricket Tigers have had an average tournament, with two wins and two losses. They are inconsistent as a unit and will look to maintain their winning streak in the upcoming game. They have been served well by the likes of Ahsan Yousuf and Balwinder Singh, and will be expected to lead the way against Donaustadt.

Meanwhile, Donaustadt will be hoping to get back on track on Wednesday after falling to Indian Vienna by 10 runs. They are currently ranked fourth in the points table, while Austrian Cricket Tigers are second.

ACT vs DNA Probable Playing 11 today

ACT XI

Ahsan Yousuf (c), Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Agib Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Umair Tariq, Adnan Haider, Ahmad Chaudhry (wk), Naveed Hussain, Adeel Tarig, Adal Afzal

DNA XI

Sadiq Muhammad, Qadargul Utmanzai (wk), Razmal Shigiwal (c), Aman Ahmadzai, Mohammad Safi, Baseer Khan, Sahel Zadran, Sarfaraz Zadran, Mohibullah Shenwari, Ishak Safi, Wali Khan

Match Details

ACT vs DNA, ECS Austria T10 2022, Match 11 & 12

Date & Time: June 22, 2022, 4:00 & 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn

Pitch Report

Since it's a flat pitch, batters will have the edge for most of the match at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 91 runs.

Today’s ACT vs DNA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Qadargul Utmanzai: He is a safe bet for your Dream11 fantasy team wicketkeeper spot. Hasan can also contribute valuable runs with the bat in the middle order.

Batter

Balwinder Singh: He is a technically sound batter who has gotten off to some good starts early in his innings. He has also displayed his worth with his medium-fast bowling, taking five wickets while scoring 72 runs at an average of 18 in four games.

All-rounder

Ahsan Yousuf: Hossain has produced impressive numbers with the ball, picking up six wickets at an impressive average of 9.66 and scoring 35 runs in four games. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this contest. He is only one wicket away from coming out on top in the tournament's most-wicket chart.

Razmal Shigiwal: He has performed well with the ball in the competition so far and could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, picking up six wickets at an exceptional average of 5.16 in four games while also contributing valuable runs with the bat.

Bowler

Adal Afzal: Afzal is expected to lead his side's bowling unit once more, having taken four wickets at an outstanding average of 3.75 in four games. He has a variety of balls in his arsenal, making him a must-pick in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in ACT vs DNA Dream11 Prediction Team

Naveed Hussain (ACT)

Ishak Safi (DNA)

Umair Tariq (ACT)

Aman Ahmadzai (DNA)

Imran Asif (ACT)

Important stats for ACT vs DNA Dream11 prediction team

Mirza Ahsan: 65 runs in four games; batting average: 16.25

Aqib Iqbal: 57 runs in four games; batting average: 14.25

Imran Asif: Three wickets in four games; bowling average: 19.00

ACT vs DNA Dream 11 Prediction (ECS Austria T10 2022)

ACT vs DNA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Qadargul Utmanzai, Mirza Ahsan, Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Umair Tariq, Razmal Shigiwal, Agib Iqbal, Ahsan Yousuf, Baseer Khan, Sahel Zadran, Adal Afzal.

Captain: Ahsan Yousuf Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal

ACT vs DNA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Qadargul Utmanzai, Mirza Ahsan, Balwinder Singh, Imran Asif, Sarfaraz Zadran, Razmal Shigiwal, Agib Iqbal, Ahsan Yousuf, Baseer Khan, Sahel Zadran, Adal Afzal.

Captain: Ahsan Yousuf Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh

